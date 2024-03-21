Longhorns Daily News: Check out Texas alum Bijan Robinson’s NCAA Tournament bracket

Texas Longhorns alum Bijan Robinson—a former first round NFL Draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons—is getting in the spirit of March Madness. Check out Robinson’s bracket below.
.@Bijan5Robinson's bracket!— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2024
Longhorns win the title
Western Kentucky > Marquette
2️⃣ double-digit seeds in the Elite 8 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/kFm4ZqLNNQ
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Five things to know about former Texas basketball coach Rick Barnes
Austin American-Statesman: Madison Booker’s ‘baptism by fire’ was a scrimmage vs. USC, JuJu Watkins
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas’ Vic Schaefer well-rounded but has title circled
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Sarkisian must continue building through careful vetting
Austin American-Statesman: Horton excited for NCAA Tournament debut
Dallas Morning News: Highlights from Texas pro day: Quinn Ewers among those impressing NFL scouts in Austin
247Sports: The Insider: Texas Pro Day, spring football updates and more
247Sports: As Texas’ first-round matchup nears, the emphasis is on the Longhorns being mentally ready for the moment
Inside Texas: How Jaydon Blue’s inside running could unlock another gear for the Texas offense
Inside Texas: Observations on Colorado State, Texas’ NCAA Tournament opponent in the first round
Inside Texas: Texas fans will have to wait one more year for marquee SEC road trips to rarely-visited locations
Inside Texas: Everything Rodney Terry and the Texas Longhorns said ahead of their NCAA Tournament matchup
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
How to watch No. 7 seed Texas vs. No. 10 seed Colorado State: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more
Texas spring practice position previews
WATCH: Go inside Texas winter workouts with ‘Fresh on the Forty’
Texas reveals 2025 SEC opponents
Reacts Results: Texans fans optimistic for first-round victory
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
Austin American-Statesman: Texas basketball recruit Cam Scott earns Gatorade honor in South Carolina
247Sports: Five-star playmaker Jonah Williams on UT: ‘Something’s good in store for Texas’
247Sports: Four-star WR Marcus Harris locks in official visit No. 4, has big unofficial trip coming up
Inside Texas: Four-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn staying grounded during the recruiting process
Inside Texas: Potential iDL transfer on the radar; Texas has T`Vondre Sweat helping recruit a DT
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Big 12 softball power rankings: Kansas makes big leap with sweep
Our Daily Bears: Preview: No. 3 Baylor Bears vs No. 14 Colgate Raiders
Frogs O’ War: Baseball: TCU scores midweek win over UT-Arlington
Frogs O’ War: Football: 17 TCU athletes selected to participate in 2024 Big 12 Pro Day
The Smoking Musket: Mountaineers clinch series with Marshall and Wren Baker takes his mayo bath
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re talkin’ South Dakota State - NCAA 1st Round
Rock Chalk Talk: Everything you didn’t want to know about Samford
Vanquish The Foe: How to watch no. 21 BYU Basketball vs. Duquesne
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Shohei Ohtani interpreter’s explosive gambling controversy, explained
SB Nation: How a fired coach is still leading his team into March Madness at Long Beach State
SB Nation: James Harden tried to block teammate Kawhi Leonard’s shot in ultimate NBA brain fart
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas softball beat Florida State last night.
largest margin of victory in series history #HookEm | @TexasLonghorns— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) March 21, 2024
Loading comments...