No. 7 seed Texas takes 16-point halftime lead, holds off No. 10 seed Colorado State, 56-44

A shutdown defensive performance by the No. 7 seed Texas Longhorns in the first half produced a 27-11 halftime lead that the No. 10 seed Colorado State Rams never came close to overcoming in a 56-44 win for the Longhorns in Charlotte on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Texas advances to face the winner of No. 2 seed Tennessee and No. 15 seed St. Peter’s, which tips at 8:20 p.m. Central on TNT.

Senior guard Max Abmas and senior forward Dylan Disu, the two stars for Texas, both struggled early and had inefficient performances — both scored 12 points, tying for the team high, but combined for 10-of-33 shooting, including 1-of-12 shooting from three. The key impact came off the bench from sophomore guard Chendall Weaver, who scored 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting with four rebounds.

Winning the first game in the NCAA Tournament is always the most difficult, according to Texas head coach Rodney Terry, and it certainly wasn’t the most crisp effort by the Longhorns in creating only three assists on 22 made baskets and 1-of-14 shooting from three.

But Texas was opportunistic, creating a 17-0 advantage in points off turnovers as Colorado State gave the ball away 19 times, a rate of 29.7 percent, with the Longhorns recording nine steals. Those conversions didn’t tend to come in transition — Texas had a mere 4-0 edge in that category — but the difference in how efficiently the Horns scored points off turnovers and avoided the Rams capitalizing on 12 turnovers represented more than the final margin.

Texas was also able to slow down Colorado State star point guard Isaiah Stevens, who was 0-of-8 shooting in the first half, missing three three-pointers and turning the ball over twice. Stewart played better after halftime, scoring the first six points for the Rams in the second half, the Allen product just couldn’t sustain that level of play or create enough for his teammates to threaten the Longhorns.

Besides a basket by Disu on an early offensive rebound, Texas started out cold from the field, missing six straight shots, including four three-pointers as Colorado State scored eight straight points heading into the first media timeout at the 14:57 mark. For a Longhorns team that has struggled to consistently defend with intensity, the ability of the Rams to get to the rim was concerning — seven of the first nine shots for CSU were layups after Nico Medved’s team sliced up Virginia’s elite defense in the 25-point First Four win on Tuesday.

A driving layup by Weaver ended the scoring drought at 5:19 and seven straight missed shots before starting to draw fouls on Colorado State with junior guard Tyrese Hunter and senior forward Kadin Shedrick both earning trips at the line and converting 3-of-4 free throws.

The momentum continued to swing in favor of Texas with a fast-break layup by senior forward Brock Cunningham and a three-point play by Hunter to help make up for an 0-of-5 shooting start by senior guard Max Abmas. When the sixth turnover by Colorado State led to a second-chance layup by sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell after getting out in transitions, Medved was forced to call timeout with Texas on a 12-0 run and his team in the midst of a scoring drought of more than seven minutes thanks to seven straight missed shots.

At the under-eight media timeout, the Longhorns extended the run with an alley-oop from Hunter to Mitchell as the scoreless stretch for the Rams persisted until finally making a three-pointer at the 6:50 mark before missing five more shots heading into the next media break, at which point the Longhorns led 20-11 after an off-ball cut by Weaver produced a layup and Shedrick hit a hook shot.

The Texas lead reached double digits for the first time on a steal and slam by Hunter, but Shedrick quickly picked up two fouls with Disu already on the bench with two fouls and a 1-of-7 shooting start, prompting Terry to go to a small lineup with Mitchell and Cunningham in the frontcourt. An offensive rebound by Cunningham on a missed free throw by Mitchell set up the first basket by Abmas, a jumper that came after his first six attempts failed to connect. The 11th turnover by Colorado State gave Texas the final possession of the half with Abmas suddenly heating up by hitting a long three to send the Longhorns into the halftime break with a 27-11 lead.

MAX ABMAS FROM WAY DOWNTOWN



Following the early 8-0 run by the Rams, Colorado State was 1-of-18 shooting over the last 15:16 of the half, only attempting one layup and settling for nine three-point attempts and numerous other jumpers, mostly contested well by Texas.

So the Longhorns were able to survive Abmas and Disu combining to make one of their first 13 field-goal attempts until Abmas went into microwave mode on the final two possessions.

A four-point possession by Colorado State early in the second half threatened to spark a quick surge and Disu picked up his third foul after finally making his second basket, but Hunter found Shedrick for a lob dunk and the Rams kept turning the ball over. In a potentially significant moment, however, Shedrick was whistled for his third foul, a questionable call on a ball screen.

After Texas was forced to go small once again, Colorado State went on a 7-2 run that forced Terry to call a timeout with 13:11 remaining and the margin down to 11 points. With both teams scrambling for a loose ball on the Longhorns end of the court, the Rams came out with it and hit a three in transition, but Abmas hit a jumper one possession later and Colorado State missed two good looks from beyond the arc. Weaver followed with a basket of his own before the Longhorns missed four straight shots and the lead was cut to seven points thanks to a flagrant foul called on Cunningham and a three by the Rams before the under-eight timeout.

With Colorado State desperately trying to claw back into the game, Abmas and Disu became the focus offensively to scattered results — Disu made a jumper and drew several fouls, hitting one free throw, and Abmas hit a baseline floater. Both players also missed multiple shots until Disu finished through contract on an assist from Abmas to send the game into the under-four timeout with Texas leading 46-38.

Disu converted the three-point play after the media break, the Longhorns got a defensive stop, and Weaver hit a leaning shot in the lane, drew a foul, and hit his free throw.

Suddenly, the lead was back up to 12 points and Texas kept getting stops by forcing two more turnovers by Colorado State to secure control of the game and advance to the second round without having to survive any late drama.