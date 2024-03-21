No. 7 Texas opens as a six-point underdog against No. 2 seed Tennessee

The second-round matchup for the No. 7 seed Texas Longhorns is set with the No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers dominating the St. Peter’s Peacocks in an 83-49 win on Thursday in Charlotte. Facing off against former head coach Rick Barnes, the Longhorns are six-point underdogs against the Volunteers, according to DraftKings.*

Texas head coach Rodney Terry and his team advanced earlier on Thursday after taking a 16-point halftime lead and holding off No. 10 seed Colorado State in the second half despite inefficient performances from senior guard Max Abmas and senior forward Dylan Disu, who scored 12 points apiece on combined 10-of-33 shooting, including 1-of-14 shooting from beyond the arc. In an active effort, sophomore guard Chendall Weaver scored 11 impact points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Against the MAAC champions, Tennessee raced out to a 29-7 lead and had stretches of five straight made baskets and six straight made baskets in the first half to head into halftime with a 26-point lead. St. Peter’s played the game closer in the second half, but the outcome was long since in doubt.

For the Volunteers, star guard Dalton Knecht scored 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-8 shooting from three, adding eight rebounds. In an impressive floor game, point guard Zakai Zeigler dished out a game-high 10 assists and scored 11 points. Forward Jonas Aidoo contributed 15 points and three blocks.

Tennessee entered the game with the nation’s No. 4 defense in adjusted efficiency and lived up to the billing, holding St. Peter’s to 29.1-percent shooting and forced the Peacocks to play one-on-one basketball with three assists on 16 made field goals. The leading scorer for St. Peter’s, forward Corey Washington, battled foul trouble and scored only two points, 14.5 points below his season average.

Terry, the longtime assistant for Barnes at Texas, faced his former boss last January in Knoxville, an 82-71 win by the No. 4 Volunteers over the No. 10 Longhorns.

And now the NCAA Selection Committee will get the intriguing game it set up on Selection Sunday with a Sweet 16 berth on the line with the tip at 7:00 p.m. Central on CBS.

