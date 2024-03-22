Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers impresses NFL scouts at Longhorns’ pro day

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers wasn’t the player NFL scouts attended the Longhorns’ pro day earlier this week to take a look at. Even so, Ewers was apparently the athlete who stole the show.
You can see why.
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel getting a front row look at Texas QB Quinn Ewers. pic.twitter.com/Vd6s8e49M4— CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) March 20, 2024
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: 110 and counting: Texas’ Brock Cunningham is now Horns’ winningest player
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: It wasn’t a pretty win, but Texas basketball is still dancing
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas’ Quinn Ewers dazzled at pro timing day for NFL scouts
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Bigger, better, stronger sound just fine for Texas’ Quinn Ewers
Austin American-Statesman: What did Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes say about facing Texas?
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Xavier Worthy and Co. could be Texas’ most prolific NFL trio
247Sports: With the discontinuation of G-League Ignite, Rodney Terry believes in the opportunities that college provides
247Sports: Three takeaways from Texas’ 56-44 NCAA Tournament victory over Colorado State with Tennessee up next
247Sports: No. 1-seeded Texas women ready to continue special season in the NCAA Tournament on Friday
Inside Texas: Quick thoughts on the Longhorns after their NCAA Tournament win over Colorado State
Inside Texas: Texas and Tennessee; Rodney Terry and Rick Barnes: Can the pupil outclass the mentor in the NCAA Tournament?
Inside Texas: Friday morning Texas team notes after two spring practices
Inside Texas: Everything Vic Schaefer, Madison Booker Shay Holle, and Aaliyah Moore said ahead of their first-round game
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
No. 7 Texas opens as a six-point underdog against No. 2 seed Tennessee
No. 7 seed Texas takes 16-point halftime lead, holds off No. 10 seed Colorado State, 56-44
No. 7 seed Texas vs. No. 10 seed Colorado State gamethread
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Texas Recruiting Intel: UT hosting elite talent, latest on DL recruiting efforts
247Sports: Fast-rising 2025 CB Courtland Guillory looking forward to first Texas visit
Inside Texas: Recruiting Humidor: Details on the weekend visitors on the Forty Acres
Inside Texas: Four-star LB Madden Faraimo’s list of favorites has expanded
Inside Texas: Jordon Davison is nearing a pivotal moment in his recruitment
Inside Texas: Five-star ATH Jonah Williams on Texas, two sports, and his recruitment
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
The Smoking Musket: Neal Brown gives us an update, Deuce starts again, and the Mountaineers sign a pair of Wildcats
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State throttles South Dakota State advances to the Round of 32
Rock Chalk Talk: Jayhawks survive Samford, win 93-89
Vanquish The Foe: BYU flops in another disappointing end in NCAA Tournament
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: The best and worst from day 1 of March Madness
SB Nation: John Calipari is never living down Kentucky’s loss to Oakland in March Madness
SB Nation: Bijan Robinson is one of only a few people who still have a perfect March Madness bracket
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Big night for No. 1-seeded Texas women’s basketball.
let's dance— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) March 22, 2024
️ https://t.co/s44V4QkCTg#HookEm pic.twitter.com/8E5Vtmfoaj
- Texas softball faces UCF in a weekend series.
looking for more fun in the sun(shine state) https://t.co/00jeUmZ64r#HookEm | @miakscottt pic.twitter.com/DsgtDKZHad— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) March 22, 2024
Loading comments...