Texas F Alex Anamekwe enters the NCAA transfer portal

Postseason college basketball is heating up in the NCAA Tournament and so is the NCAA transfer portal with the two overlapping on Friday for the Texas Longhorns with sophomore forward Alex Anamekwe entering the portal, according to multiple reports on Friday, including Inside Texas.

A 6’5, 200-pounder out of McKinney in the 2022 recruiting class, Anamekwe originally committed to SMU in September 2021 and signed with the Mustangs two months later. But Anamekwe opted to reopen his recruitment after SMU head coach Jim Jankovich retired the following spring and took a subsequent official visit to Austin, receiving an offer and committing less than two weeks later.

Anamekwe arrived on the Forty Acres as a consensus three-star prospect ranked as the No. 208 player nationally and the No. 41 power forward, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a freshman, Anamekwe appeared in 12 games, averaging 4.9 minutes per game and scoring 18 points. This season, Anamekwe saw his playing time decrease, appearing in only six games and scoring just one basket as freshman Devon Pryor received more appearances and played in 14 more minutes than Anamekwe.

With guards Arterio Morris and Rowan Brumbaugh entering the portal last offseason and Anamekwe doing so on Friday, sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell is the only remaining signee from the 2022 recruiting class that ranked No. 3 nationally.

As the No. 7 seed in the Midwest region, Texas remains alive in the NCAA Tournament following Thursday’s 56-44 win over No. 10 seed Colorado State with a Saturday matchup looming against former head coach Rick Barnes and No. 2 seed Tennessee.