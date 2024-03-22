Rick Barnes and Rodney Terry have a long history together. Saturday’s NCAA tournament matchup will mark a new chapter

Everyone else wants to see Rick Barnes coach against the Texas Longhorns. The third iteration of the matchup, set in Charlotte, N.C., roughly an hour away from where Barnes grew up in Hickory, features some new layers.

As the all-time winningest coach in program history, Barnes presided over the golden era of Longhorns basketball with 402 victories over 17 seasons, three Big 12 regular-season titles, a trip to the Final Four in 2003, and Elite Eight appearances in 2006 and 2008, as well as two journeys to the Sweet 16.

So while the Big 12 and the SEC declined to match up Barnes and Tennessee with Texas in the Big 12-SEC Challenge when Shaka Smart was the head coach in Austin, as soon as Chris Beard took over in 2021, the two teams played the following two seasons, including last year’s matchup between Barnes and his former assistant, Rodney Terry, who became the interim head coach when Beard was suspended and then terminated with cause following an arrest for domestic violence.

And when the NCAA Tournament Selection committee had a chance to pair the No. 2 seed Volunteers with the No. 7 seed Longhorns this season, it took the opportunity to orchestrate that potential second-round game, which came to fruition after both teams won convincingly on Thursday.

The storylines associated with Saturday’s game in Charlotte — and last year’s game in Knoxville — just don’t appeal as much to the coaches involved as they do to the people in charge of scheduling them. It’s a common sentiment for coaches — they don’t like to play against their friends.

“I think if you asked both of us, ‘Would you rather be playing someone else?’ The answer would be yes,” said Barnes after Tennessee beat St. Peter’s.

The ties between Barnes and the current staff go deeper than Terry spending nine seasons coaching under Barnes in Austin from 2002 to 2012 — two key positions on Terry’s staff are filled by Barnes-era figures.

Assistant Frank Haith spent three seasons with Barnes until he was hired as the head coach at Miami in 2004 before serving as the head coach at Missouri and Tulsa over the next 18 years until returning to Austin last offseason, the newest layer in this year’s matchup.

General manager Chris Odgen played for Barnes at Texas and was an assistant on his staff with the Longhorns and Volunteers for his first nine years as a coach before leaving his job as the UT Arlington head coach three years ago to join Beard’s staff.

“It is tough when you’re playing against guys that have helped been a part of my career for a long time,” said Barnes.

Terry’s addition to the Longhorns staff almost didn’t happen. When Texas assistant Rob Lanier left to take the head coaching job at Siena in 2001, Haith was the associate head coach and called Barnes about Terry, who was receiving interest from Kelvin Sampson to become an assistant at Oklahoma.

What would happen if Terry took that job?

Barnes wouldn’t even ask to talk to Terry at that point, he told Haith — he had too much respect for Sampson, a longtime friend.

But Terry didn’t take the job at Oklahoma on the advice of Haith, who had a relationship with Terry because Haith had been on the Wake Forest staff with Jerry Wainwright, Terry’s mentor at UNC Wilmington after Wainwright received his first head coaching job there. Since Barnes always relied heavily on the advice of his assistants, when Haith wanted to hire Terry, Barnes made it happen.

“When an opportunity presented itself at Texas, it was a no-brainer,” said Terry on Friday. “I pretty much sprinted there.”

To get a job working for Barnes, then and now, assistants have to be able to recruit, but Barnes has never wanted to hire recruiters — he hires coaches to attack every day like it’s their program, something that Terry did when he got to the Forty Acres.

“He came in and worked extremely hard,” said Barnes. “A very detailed person, is going to dot the I’s and cross the T’s. He’s intense. He’s a guy that’s going to talk a lot about his teams being tough, hard nosed.”

Terry called it a lifelong dream to coach for Barnes, who termed it Terry’s “dream job” to serve as the head coach for the Longhorns — a Beaumont native, Terry played at St. Edward’s in Austin, starting his coaching career there as an assistant, and got his first head coaching job at Austin Bowie, all in the shadow of the Forty Acres.

“You talk about a guy who’s living his dream,” said Barnes.

The current Tennessee head coach had to create some new dreams for himself after he was fired by Texas in 2015 when he failed to advanced past the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament for seven straight seasons and refused to back down in a standoff with an administration that wanted him to replace his assistants.

“I’ve got great respect for my time at the University of Texas and I’ve got dear friends that that’ll be friends until the day I die. And like I said, I’ve got great relationships with much of that staff,” said Barnes.

“But I’ve been gone nine years and I’m a Tennessee Volunteer. The time I had there was special because a lot of people there touched my life and we’ve had a lot of people that have left that program and done extremely well. I thank the good lord — coming to Tennessee was a blessing. I maybe didn’t know it at the time, but I couldn’t have asked for a better way to be in a position where my career will end.”

At 69 years old, Barnes isn’t at retirement age just yet, and may not be for some time. For now, he has a game on Saturday that requires him to put all the personal stuff aside and get over how much he would rather face anyone else in this NCAA Tournament field.

“When we get ready to play, I can assure you that Rodney and his staff are going to try to win the game as hard they we can and I can tell you we’re gonna try to do the same thing.”