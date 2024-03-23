How to watch No. 7 seed Texas vs. No. 2 seed Tennessee: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more

Against the No. 10 seed Colorado State Rams, the No. 7 seed Texas Longhorns did what they seemed unable to so many times this season — overcome ugly play and hold off an attempted comeback for the win.

It certainly did look ugly at times, with both teams struggling to hit outside shots, but the Longhorns’ brand of physical defense and a late-game offensive surge was enough to propel them to the Round of 32. The win set up a matchup against a familiar foe in the No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers, led by former head coach Rick Barnes, who hired current head coach Rodney Terry to his staff in 2002. Texas assistants Frank Haith and Chris Odgen also worked for Barnes.

Beyond the coaching connection, Saturday’s tip-off will mark the third time in three seasons that the two squads have squared off, after going home and home as a part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

“We’re very familiar with how Tennessee plays in terms of they’re going to be very physical. It’s a very physical team. They’re a team that’s going to rely on a lot of paint touches,” Terry said ahead of the matchup. “They shoot a lot of threes and make threes, but they’re heavy in the paint, playing inside-out.”

Leading the charge on the inside-out play for the Volunteers is duo of guard Dalton Knecht and forward Jonas Aidoo, who leads the team in points and rebounds, respectively. Knecht, who has solidified himself as a lottery prospect through the season, led the SEC in scoring and finished second in three-point percentage, en route to the best record in the league.

This isn't the first time the Longhorns have squared off with the dynamic scorer, although he was held in check two years ago when he was with Northern Colorado and listed as 13 pounds lighter.

“We played him when he was at Northern Colorado as a youngster. He’s really bulked up his body right now a little bit in terms of that. He plays a lot stronger and more aggressive,” Terry said. “He can always score the basketball. He’s a three-level scorer. He can score in transition. He can score getting downhill. He’s a terrific player with size.”

The other member of that dynamic duo, Aidoo, is a 6’11 junior who has stepped into his role as a paint-patrolling big for the Volunteers, averaging 12 points per game and seven rebounds per game, and finished third in the SEC in offensive rebounds per game.

Texas will need a literal big game from their front court to match up with the paint presence.

“The thing that jumps out about him is his size,” Terry said of Aidoo. “He’s a big kid who runs the floor, carves out space offensively with his hard duck-ins. He’s really tough on the glass. His shot-blocking ability changes games as well. Watching him from where he was last year to where he’s at right now, he’s really grown from an offensive standpoint and a defensive standpoint. He makes an impact on the game on both ends of the floor.”

So now, the question is, can Texas shake off the offensive lethargy they showed against Colorado State, while ratcheting up its offensive intensity against the Volunteers and advance to the Sweet 16? If they can pull off the upset, it will mark the first time Texas has made the Sweet 16 in consecutive years in two decades.

How to watch

TV: CBS

Time: approximately 7:00 p.m. Central

Livestream: March Madness Live

Radio: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every Texas game statewide. Check TexasSports.com for affiliates.

Odds: The Longhorns are six-point underdogs at DraftKings.

