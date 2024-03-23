Texas DT commit Brandon Brown takes first visit to Austin

In December, in the wake of the Big 12 Championship game victory and a selection into the College Football Playoffs for the first time, the Texas Longhorns secured an unexpected commitment from Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie defensive tackle Brandon Brown even though he hadn’t visited the Forty Acres.

Since then, with defensive line coach Bo Davis leaving for LSU, the need to get the consensus four-star prospect onto campus intensified before finally happening on Friday.

To what extent the visit solidified Brown’s commitment remains to be seen — official visits are currently scheduled to Tennessee and USC in June, as well as an official visit to Texas. Brown also visited Alabama earlier this month.

Ranked as the No. 270 player nationally and the No. 32 defensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Brown is a priority target for new defensive line coach Kenny Baker at a need position in the 2025 recruiting class and one of five pledges in a class that currently ranks No. 17 nationally ahead of important spring and summer visits for top targets.