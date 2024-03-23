Texas falls to Baylor 4-3 in 11 innings

Opening a series that will include a new Saturday starter, the Texas Longhorns wasted another quality start from right-hander Lebarron Johnson Jr. in a 4-3 loss to the Baylor Bears in 11 innings at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday.

Johnson allowed three runs over seven innings, working around nine hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Baylor was able to consistently make solid contact against Johnson, including scoring two runs in his final inning of work, but the Texas ace was able to once again leave the Longhorns in position to win the game.

For the second straight week, however, it was right-hander Gage Boehm who couldn’t hold the game together stretched into his fourth inning of work when he allowed a leadoff single and a double to left center on a full count that scored the winning run for the Bears.

Put that squarely on head coach David Pierce, who took over duties as the pitching coach this year — asking Boehm to throw 50 pitches because there aren’t any other reliable options out of the bullpen falls on the person tasked with assembling the roster and developing the pitching staff, two areas in which Pierce has fallen short.

The loss ended a three-game winning streak for Texas as the batters only managed seven hits. At the top of the order, the 1-4 batters managed six of the seven hits as the 5-8 batters went hitless in 17 at bats and accounted for five of the seven batters left on base, including three by designated hitter Rylan Galvan.

Even the scoring was ugly for the Horns, driving home a run in the first inning on a double play possible only with the aid of a Baylor error and hitting into another double play in the eighth inning that scored the third and final run for Texas. In the third, catcher Kimble Schuessler had the only run-scoring base hit of the game for the Longhorns.

It was the first road win of the season for the Bears, which entered the weekend 7-13 overall and 1-4 in Big 12 play. The loss dropped Texas to 3-3 during the current 10-game homestand and 13-9 overall ahead of left-hander Ace Whitehead’s first weekend start of his career at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday on Longhorn Network.