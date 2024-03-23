Ace Whitehead pitches complete game in 10-2 bounce-back win by Texas over Baylor

With the poise honed as a star quarterback at Lampasas, left-hander Ace Whitehead shined in the first weekend start of his career on Saturday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, throwing 119 pitches in a complete-game performance against the Baylor Bears in a 10-2 bounce-back victory for the Texas Longhorns following Friday’s 4-3 loss in 11 innings.

In a fitting finish, Whitehead struck out the final batter he faced in a 1-2-3 ninth inning, closing out the victory with two runs allowed on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts, building on the seven scoreless innings of one-hit baseball he threw in relief last weekend against Washington. With the complete game, Whitehead cements his claim to the Saturday role with his fearless ability to locate his pitches despite throwing a fastball that tops out at around 88 miles per hour.

Baylor scored one run in the second inning on a double, single, and sacrifice fly before adding another run in the third inning on a bases-loaded single that also featured Texas left fielder Porter Brown limiting the damage and ending the inning by throwing out the runner trying to score from second base.

Baylor gets a run but Porter Brown throws a laser to cut down a runner at the plate!



It's 5-2 Horns in the 3rd!

By that point, Texas was already in control of the game after scoring four runs in the first inning on an RBI single by right fielder Max Belyeu and a three-run home run by center fielder Will Gasparino on a 95 mph fastball up and out over the plate that left the bat with a velocity of 107 mph.

First baseman Jared Thomas added home runs in the second inning and eighth inning of a 4-for-5 performance with four RBI and three runs scored.

110 OVER THE WALL! Jared Thomas adds a homer and it's 5-1 Horns after two complete!

JUST SOUNDS NASTY! Jared Thomas with the oppo taco and it's 10-2 Texas in the 8th!

Designated hitter Rylan Galvan also hit a home run and went 2-for-3 with a double, walk, and three runs scored.

OOOH BARRACUDA. Rylan Galvan goes deep for the 5th time this season to make it 8-2 Horns!

Texas totaled 10 hits on the day with four home runs and two doubles while drawing seven walks after struggling on Friday in the box against Baylor.

The winner of Sunday’s game at 1 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network takes the series as right-hander Max Grubbs takes the mound for the Longhorns.