Texas unable to overcome early deficit, falls to Tennessee: Post-game thread

It was once again an ugly outing for the Texas Longhorns, falling behind by double-digits in the first half, a deficit they couldn't overcome despite late-game heroics, falling to the Tennessee Volunteers 62-58.

Texas held the Volunteers and their offensive stars to just 33.8 percent from the floor and 3/25 from three-point range, which would normally be a recipe for success in the NCAA Tournament. However, the Longhorns struggled offensively under pressure from the Volunteers, turning the ball over 17 times and hitting just 20 of their 55 shots on offense.

The Longhorns struggled with the Volunteers’ physicality on the boards as well, giving up 14 offensive rebounds leading to back-breaking extra possessions for the Volunteers — which served to mask their poor shooting.

It was a tough night for Texas’s stars in the Round of 32, with Max Abmas, Dylan Disu, and Tyrese Hunter combining to go 13 of 39 from the floor. Sixth man Chendall Weaver gave great minutes from the bench, scoring 13 in relief and keeping Texas in the game late.

The Longhorns finish the season 21-12 overall, exiting the NCAA Tournament early, unable to make a run like they did a year ago.

This is your postgame commiseration thread.