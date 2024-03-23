No. 7 seed Texas can’t complete comeback in 62-58 loss to No. 2 seed Tennessee

Down by three and hounded by two defenders, the last college shot attempt for the NCAA’s eighth-leading all-time scorer, a three from the corner with 11 seconds left, hit the backboard and never touched the rim as Max Abmas wasn’t able to produce enough late-game magic for the No. 7 seed Texas Longhorns to come back against the No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers in a 62-58 loss on Friday in Charlotte in the NCAA Tournament.

After trailing by nine points at halftime and as many as 12 points in the second half, the Longhorns got within 56-55 on a layup by Abmas with 34 seconds remaining, but he couldn’t tie the game second later and the Volunteers made all six free-throw attempts in the final moments, including four by star Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht, who scored a game-high 18 points despite missing seven of his eight three-point attempts and turning the ball over three times.

Against the nation’s No. 3 defense in adjusted efficiency, Texas was never able to find a consistent rhythm on offense, shooting 36.4 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from three-point range. Early in the first half, the Longhorns went 7:28 without a field goal, missing four straight shots and turned the ball over six times, ultimately finishing with 17 giveaways for the game, a turnover rate of 25 percent. Another futile stretch late in the half featured eight missed shots in a row.

Texas never made more than two consecutive shots from the field in the game, although a 4-of-5 stretch starting with 4:10 remaining trimmed the nine-point Tennessee lead to two points.

To put it simply, the guard play wasn’t good enough for Texas — Abmas was 3-of-10 shooting and turned the ball over four times and junior guard Tyrese Hunter had six turnovers despite leading the team with 13 points, with seven of those points coming in the final 4:10, including two fast-break layups and a desperation three with six seconds left that cut the Tennessee lead to two, but ultimately didn’t influence the outcome.

Some key misses for senior forward Dylan Disu played a big role, too. As Texas did overall, Disu couldn’t find a rhythm in a 4-of-18 shooting performance that ended his stellar season for the Longhorns, watching a jumper rim out down by five with 2:55 remaining and a layup meet a similar fate down by two points with 1:07 left.

Considering the outcome, a flagrant foul called on senior forward Brock Cunningham, the winningest player in program history after the first-round win over No. 10 seed Colorado State, also loomed large. Behind the play following a defensive rebound by Knecht with 2:19 remaining in the first half with the Volunteers leading by five points, Cunningham threw down Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler and was justifiably called for a flagrant foul. The Vols took advantage, making both free throws and hitting a three by Zeigler, a five-point swing in 15 seconds that created some important separation for Tennessee. It was the only three the Volunteers made in the first half on 13 attempts.

Cunningham finished with three points, three turnovers, and four fouls in 21 minutes, ending his college career.

In other decisive elements of the win for Rick Barnes against his former team, Tennessee had a 15-5 advantage in points off turnovers and took 10 more field-goal attempts than Texas with the help of 14 offensive rebounds that gave the Volunteers a 12-6 edge in second-chance points. Tennessee also dominated in the paint, finishing plus-16 in that category.

And although the Longhorns had some chances late, the Volunteers largely dominating the proceedings in Charlotte — the 3-0 lead early by Texas on a three by Disu was the biggest of the game for the Horns, who never led after a Jonas Aidoo dunk at the 16:25 mark in the first half.

Perhaps it was a fitting end for a flawed Texas team that played hard, but was missing a piece or two to come up with the wins necessary to earn a higher seed in the tournament or to make a run in it regardless, but Rodney Terry does end his first full season as the Longhorns head coach with as many NCAA Tournament wins this year as Chris Beard, Shaka Smart, and Rick Barnes did over the 10 seasons combined before the Elite Eight run last season.