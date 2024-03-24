Max Belyeu hits three home runs in 11-1 Texas run-rule win over Baylor

The Texas Longhorns only needed eight innings on Sunday to hand the Baylor Bears an 11-1 run-rule win to take the weekend series at UFCU Disch Falk Field, scoring five runs in the first inning and five runs in the eighth inning as right-hander Max Grubbs notched his second win in as many weekend starts.

Grubbs continued to solidify his position in the weekend rotation by allowing one run on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts in seven innings, improving on his six-inning outing last week against Washington. The seven innings pitched by Grubbs and the five strikeouts were both career highs for the Arlington Martin product, who lowered his season ERA to 2.28.

At the plate, the Longhorns hit four home runs for a second straight game with right fielder Max Belyeu taking the starring role with three home runs, the first multi-home run game of his career to give him 10 on the season to lead Texas and the conference in that category.

In the 3-for-4 performance by Belyeu with six RBI, the first home run was a solo shot in the first to close out the five-run inning that also included an RBI single by third baseman Peyton Powell, a run scored on a wild pitch, and a two-run home run by catcher Kimble Schuessler.

BELYEU BOMB @BelyeuMax hits his team-leading 8th dinger of the year and it’s 5-0 Horns after one!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/cLKQxO5i0p — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 24, 2024

Belyeu’s second home run was a solo shot in the fourth inning that traveled 450 feet, clearing the batter’s eye in center field.

OVER THE BATTER’S EYE. @BELYEUMAX TAKES ONE 450’ FOR HIS SECOND OF THE GAME!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/PQlmC86Cr4 — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 24, 2024

Texas opened the eighth inning with three straight singles to bring Belyeu to the plate and he delivered a gland slam to put an exclamation point on the series victory before a groundout by second baseman Jack O’Dowd reached the 10-run threshold to mark the first out of the inning recorded by Baylor and end the game.

THIRD DINGER OF THE DAY AND THIS ONE IS GRAND!@BELYEUMAX CANNOT BE STOPPED. pic.twitter.com/vM2HzvECVq — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 24, 2024

The season-long 10-game homestand for Texas ends on Tuesday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi before a road trip to Manhattan to face Kansas State starting on Thursday.