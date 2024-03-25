Notes from the fourth Texas spring practice

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday morning, the Texas Longhorns went through the fourth spring practice at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the second practice in full pads for head coach Steve Sarkisian’s team.

The standard established last year is already apparent in the stadium — joining the list of conference champions is the 2023 team, the goal that the players worked towards when pushing through fatigue in the sweltering Austin heat last summer, looking up at the years of those previous champions.

On the sidelines were several recruits, including quarterback commit KJ Lacey, who earned on invitation to the Elite 11 finals after a strong performance at the Austin regional on Sunday, and Katy Jordan wide receiver Andrew Marsh, a key target who plans on taking an official visit in June. 2027 Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian Academy quarterback Peyton Houston was also in attendance.

2025 Katy Jordan WR Andrew Marsh taking in a Texas spring practice@On3Recruits profile: https://t.co/6dy5MbGLI4 pic.twitter.com/mYKp1ysqtP — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) March 25, 2024

With a quick turnaround from Saturday’s practice, Sarkisian didn’t sound as pleased with the effort on Monday as he was with the first spring practice last Tuesday.

“I think one of the challenges as you grow throughout spring ball is really trying to maximize every one of these 15 opportunities that we get and so that was something that we had talked about with the team post-practice today,” said Sarkisian.

The Texas head coach used the analogy of thermostats and thermometers with his players — a thermostat sets the temperature while a thermometer merely measures it.

“We need more guys that take the field with real intent, we need more guys that take the field with with great energy so that the other players that may not know quite yet can fall in line with what that looks like and so I thought it was a good lesson for us today,” said Sarkisian.

Asked about veterans stepping up as thermostats, Sarkisian named sophomore running back CJ Baxter, junior running back Jaydon Blue, senior defensive tackle Alfred Collins, senior Jack end Barryn Sorrell, junior Buck end Ethan Burke, and junior Buck end Trey Moore. Sarkisian also mentioned sophomore running back Tre Wisner as a player who has performed well through four practices. During a punt coverage drill, Wisner was one of several players working as a gunner with special teams coordinator Jeff Banks needing to replace both gunners from last season, Keilan Robinson and Kitan Crawford.

Another player mentioned by Sarkisian later in the press conference is senior Clemson transfer safety Andrew Mukuba.

“The guy who I just talked to after practice [because] I love the way he’s practicing right now is Andrew Mukuba. I think that you feel his experience as a player, you feel him having the ability to play multiple positions and I love the intent which he practices with — he’s aggressive, he’s tough, but yet he knows how to practice, he doesn’t go to the ground, he knows how to do those things, and I hope he serves as a really good benchmark for some of the other guys on how to do it,” said Sarkisian.

Senior tight end Juan Davis received praise as an offensive player who has been a “pleasant surprise” after battling injuries and recording only one reception over his first three seasons at Texas. In 2023, Davis played 56 snaps on special teams and only 43 snaps on offense. On Monday, however, Davis was working as the second-team tight end, behind senior Gunnar Helm and in front of senior Alabama transfer Amari Niblack.

“This has definitely been his best spring so far since we’ve been here. I’m proud of him and the work that he’s putting in,” said Sarkisian.

Although Niblack is the team’s most proven pass catcher at the position, early enrollee Jordan Washington is already one of the best route runners among the tight ends for the Longhorns, displaying a fluidity and precision to his routes that has him already working ahead of redshirt freshmen Spencer Shannon and Will Randle.

Along the offensive line, junior right guard DJ Campbell flashed with his quickness off the ball and heavy hands at the second level in a combo-blocking drill and looked like a player who will emerge as a star for Texas this season.

At center, senior Hayden Conner, the starter at left guard, was taking backup reps behind senior Jake Majors, followed by redshirt sophomore Connor Robertson and freshman Daniel Cruz, who is one of the more squatty linemen on the team, but looks more capable of holding up at the point of attack than Majors did early in the career.

On the outside, junior Cam Williams is receiving first-team reps at right tackle and looks like he’s redistributed his weight since arriving at Texas and was moving exceptionally well for his listed weight of 360 pounds.

“His weight has really come down,” said Sarkisian. “I referenced it to him today on the field — he’s moving really well. And that’s always the challenge, right? You know, we want to pick humans, but we want to be able to move and so like cam has really matured that way and like the value of keeping his weight manageable to where he can play to the best of his ability.

At left tackle, redshirt freshman Trevor Goosby has added weight to his previously lean frame, going from 285 pounds last year to 313 pounds this year, almost all muscle mass, and looks as impressive physically as any of the tackles on the roster — with consensus five-star tackle Brandon Baker currently taking third-team reps at right tackle, Goosby is currently the player with the inside track to replace junior Kelvin Banks and to out-perform his modest rankings as a recruit.

In a drill with the running backs running wheel routes, the quarterbacks and running backs had a rough start with sophomore quarterback Arch Manning failing to deliver a couple of throws accurately and several running backs dropping passes. The quarterbacks settled in though, with early enrollee Trey Owens showing tremendous improvement from some difficult moments in his first practice by making all the throws on Monday. After throwing wheel routes, the quarterbacks threw bubble screens to the running backs and Owens flashed the best velocity on the team in that drill, no small accomplishment.

“Trey’s a natural passer and it definitely shows for him in practice,” said Sarkisian.

Despite the challenges of learning the offense and reading defenses, Owens is already showing the upside that made Sarkisian target Owens as one of five quarterbacks in the 2024 class offered by the Longhorns.

“You see plays out of him where where he’s definitely got a chance,” said Sarkisian. “He’s does not get rattled that way — if anything he gets a little hard on himself, and I’m trying to tell him, my job is to get hard on you, your job is to keep pumping yourself up. But he’s done a nice job through the first four days, he had a really good offseason of kind of changing his body, and I think, again, the future’s bright for him.”

Other young players were more up and down — early enrollee wide receiver Ryan Wingo fumbled twice during a ball-security drill early in the media window before looking natural catching the ball outside of his frame and early enrollee running back Christian Clark was one of the players who dropped a pass in the wheel route drill and was made to go through a drill working on contact balance and power twice by position coach Tashard Choice.

Through four practices, one other positive for the Longhorns is the team’s health ahead of practices Wednesday and Friday this week before a break until next Tuesday. One player did leave practice on Monday during the portion open the media — sophomore cornerback Malik Muhammad — but Sarkisian termed that injury minor and expects him back on the practice field on Wednesday or Friday.