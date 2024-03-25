Longhorns Daily News: Texas MBB’s Dylan Disu: Rodney Terry ‘saved basketball for me’

Another chapter in Texas Longhorns men’s basketball has come to a close.

In this case, for Texas’ Big 12 membership as much as the 2023-2024 NCAA season.

That means it’s time to look back at things with fondness.

As Texas forward Dylan Disu did following Texas’ loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament. Referring to where he was in life, mentally and emotionally, prior to Disu joining Texas via the transfer portal and Iowa State, the many moon senior said head coach Rodney Terry and the program helped ground him.

“I feel like [Coach Terry] really saved basketball for me,” he said, per the Austin American-Statesman. “I was in a tough spot that first year here at Texas, and even going into the second year was tough. But when RT took over, things started to kind of shift for me and my love for the game kind of starting to return. I’m so, so grateful for him for that. I appreciate him more than I can describe.”

Disu added, “He gave me just a different style of coaching that was a little different from the previous one (coach). That really helped me to get back to being me, on and off the court.”

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

No. 7 seed Texas can’t complete comeback in 62-58 loss to No. 2 seed Tennessee

Texas unable to overcome early deficit, falls to Tennessee: Post-game thread

Max Belyeu hits three home runs in 11-1 Texas run-rule win over Baylor

Ace Whitehead pitches complete game in 10-2 bounce-back win by Texas over Baylor

Texas falls to Baylor 4-3 in 11 innings

Texas DT commit Brandon Brown takes first visit to Austin

Texas F Alex Anamekwe enters the NCAA transfer portal

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas women’s basketball will advance to the Sweet 16 after beating Alabama.

Texas softball sliced their way through their Big 12 series versus UCF over the weekend.