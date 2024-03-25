Cam Williams looks ready to replace Christian Jones at RT

AUSTIN, Texas — The thing about big humans is that there’s also such a thing as too big.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood love big humans — the 2024 spring roster features eight players who are 324 pounds or more, which is also the average weight of the 17 scholarship offensive linemen on campus. But pure size isn’t enough to excel in the trenches. Those lineman have to be able to move, too.

For junior Cam Williams, the projected replacement at right tackle for Christian Jones, who started 48 games at Texas, that’s meant redistributing his weight after playing at 364 pounds as a freshman and 369 pounds as a sophomore.

Now listed at 360 pounds, Williams looks noticeably more fit as the Longhorns go through spring practice.

“Cam’s done a great job — his weight has really come down,” said Sarkisian on Monday. “I referenced it to him today on the field. He’s moving really well.”

That’s the balance that Sarkisian and Flood have to strike with their big humans and finding it was a big enough question mark for Williams out of Duncanville in the 2022 class that he was ranked as the No. 56 offensive tackle nationally and just inside the top-100 players in the state of Texas by 247Sports despite his obvious upside.

“That’s always the challenge, right? We want big humans, but we want them to be able to move, so I think Cam has really matured that way and [understands] the value of keeping his weight manageable to where he can play to the best of his ability,” said Sarkisian.

As a true freshman, Williams played 77 snaps in 13 games on the field-goal unit and only 23 snaps, hardly enough to determine whether his conditioning level could translate well into more extended action. Last season, however, Williams stepped in for Jones against Kansas State due to an ankle injury, playing 76 snaps. Blocking for backup quarterback Maalik Murphy, Williams graded out at 85.5 in pass protection and didn’t allow any pressures, according to PFF, but demonstrated his room for improvement as a run blocker with a poor grade of 52.0.

“With Cam coming in, I felt like I had to take him under my wing a little bit and communicate with him more on plays,” center Jake Majors said last year after the Kansas State game. “Cam was very physical and that’s all we could have asked from him. I don’t think that there was any drop off from [Jones] to Cam.”

Considering the above-average grades for Jones in run blocking and pass blocking across the 2023 season, that assessment from Majors doesn’t seem entirely accurate, especially since Williams was called for three false starts in that game, but Sarkisian does believe the start was a positive for Williams.

“What invaluable experience Cam Williams got last Saturday getting that start under his belt,” said Sarkisian.

The Texas head coach echoed that sentiment on Monday.

“I think it was good for him a year ago to get that start and to play an entire game and what that felt like from a conditioning standpoint,” said Sarkisian. “And so now in spring practice, what it feels like getting the extensive reps that way and getting himself into football shape, because we can train them all winter long and they can be in great shape, and then when football comes, that’s a different shape that you have to get your mind and your body into.”

Consider the conditioning of Williams still a work in progress with continued untapped upside as a lineman that Sarkisian is trusting Flood to unlock, a strong bet with how much Jones improved in his three years under the Texas assistant.

“I think he’s improving on that, but I think there’s still room to grow.”