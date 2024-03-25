Steve Sarkisian: ‘I think we have a great-looking team’

AUSTIN, Texas — After going 5-7 and 8-5, the comments from Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian about his 2023 team on Ryan Clark’s The Pivot podcast last April struck a new tone.

“It feels and looks like my team,” Sarkisian said. “The way the players talk, the way they act, what they look like, the way they move, how we practice — the speed, the tempo — all those things meant, ‘Okay, now we’re about ready to go. This is what it’s supposed to look like.’”

Sarkisian deserved the benefit of the doubt — he knows what championship teams look like. He coached the quarterbacks at USC when the Trojans won the 2003 national title. He coordinated the Alabama offense when the Crimson Tide won the 2021 national title and produced six first-round draft picks that year.

After signing 28 players in the fifth-ranked 2022 recruiting class and 25 players in the third-ranked 2023 recruiting class, Sarkisian had turned the Longhorns roster over since his arrival, rebuilding it in the image of those elite teams.

Sarkisian wasn’t exaggerating, either — Texas went 12-1 in the regular season, beat Oklahoma State handily to win the program’s first Big 12 championship since 2009, and earned its first-ever berth in the College Football Playoffs.

Eleven players from that team earned invites to the NFL Combine and made huge impressions, ranging from the two defensive tackles T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy showing off the elite athleticism for their size to wide receivers AD Mitchell and Xavier Worthy showing off elite athleticism, including Worthy setting the record for the fastest 40-yard dash time in the event’s history.

But with the Longhorns heading into the SEC, does the 2024 team still look how it’s supposed to look?

“Yeah, I think we have a great-looking team,” Sarkisian said on Monday after the team’s fourth spring practice.

It certainly should look like Sarkisian’s team — only nine players remain who signed with former head coach Tom Herman are still on the roster. Of the 23 signees in Sarkisian’s transitional 2021 class, just six players remain with three of those signees now standing as testaments to the current Texas staff’s ability to develop players as four members of that group declared early for the 2024 NFL Draft.

“I think we have really good length, even at our skill position spots. Good length, we’ve got good speed. I think we have good size internally. I think we’ve got quarterbacks that can that can make the throws necessary. I think we’ve got versatile players at positions where you need versatility, whether it’s tight end, linebacker, safety, Star. The runners are all versatile players — they can catch, they can run, they can run with speed, they can run with power,” Sarkisian said.

Sarkisian is definitely right about the speed. At running back, Texas features junior Jaydon Blue, who clocked the fastest speed at 22.3 miles per hour of any player at his position during the regular season. The wide receiver room added junior Alabama transfer Isaiah Bond, who ran a 10.48 100m in high school that was faster than the best time Worthy recorded at Fresno Central East. Even early enrollee Ryan Wingo, a bigger-bodied receiver at 6’2, 208 pounds, ran a 10.55 10mm as a junior.

The length is there, too. Sophomore safety Derek Williams is one of the more rangy players the Longhorns have had at the position in years. So is early enrollee Xavier Filsaime, who already looks like he’s been in a college strength and conditioning program for a year or two. Early enrollee cornerback Kobe Black is 6’2 and finished the 2024 cycle as a near five-star prospect. Sophomore defensive back Jelani McDonald is 6’3 with an impressive wingspan.

On the inside, Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood have been successful recruiting big humans with an average weight of 324 pounds thanks to eight players who are listed at that weight or heavier. Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell is one of the few players in the country who could carry 372 pounds without looking sloppy.

At quarterback, Sarkisian has one of the best position rooms in the country with redshirt junior Quinn Ewers returning for his third season as the starter, joined by redshirt freshman Arch Manning, the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, and early enrollee Trey Owens, who is not only the biggest quarterback for the Longhorns, he also has the strongest arm.

Among the tight ends, junior Alabama transfer Amari Niblack, senior Juan Davis, and early enrollee Jordan Washington are all impressive athletes with the route-running ability of wide receivers.

The linebacker position is led by sophomore Anthony Hill Jr., who could start at either inside position and earned Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors because of his natural ability to come off the edge as a pass rusher. Senior Mo Blackwell can hold up in coverage as a hybrid defender because of his background as a safety, but is now closer to the size of a more traditional linebacker.

In the secondary, senior Clemson transfer Andrew Mukuba and fifth-year senior Jahdae Barron can each play just about any position with further versatility between the Star position and safety from juniors Jaylon Guilbeau and Austin Jordan.

And each member of the deep and talented running back room is on the Forty Acres because of their ability to shine in multiple aspects of the game — in particular, Sarkisian doesn’t recruit running backs who can’t catch the ball consistently.

It was a multi-year building process for Sarkisian and his staff as they opted against the short-term fixes and risks associated with the transfer portal and instead focused on the longer-term solutions afforded by signing high school prospects while addressing needs like quarterback or wide receiver through the portal.

“I think it’s been very intentional now going into year four of what we’re looking for specifically at position groups, how we tried to build this team, and I think it’s coming to fruition — every year you look a little bit different,” Sarkisian said.

At practice, the team looks the part. Now the Longhorns just have to uphold the standards set by the 2023 group. Now Sarkisian has backed up last offseason’s lofty claims.

“When we come out and I look at our team warm up and I watch us stretch and I watch some of the individual drills when I’m not with the quarterbacks and we’re a good-looking team,” Sarkisian said.

“But we need to play good, right? That’s always the challenge, but to your point, it looks like a team that I recruited and not only physically, but I think the mental makeup as well.”