Longhorns Daily News: Texas legend Vince Young knocked out in a Houston bar fight

Texas Longhorns alum Vince Young—forever living in fan-lore for his game-winning play to clinch a 2005 national championship versus USC—has had his ups and downs since his college days. Most recently, it’s seemed the legendary Texas ex has been on life’s ups.
Perhaps that’s including a recent incident in which it appears Young was knocked unconscious in a bar fight in Houston. It’s unclear whether those who picked a fight with Young were Texas A&M, or even USC, fans, but we’re not willing to rule it out just yet.
Vince Young was punched in the face and dropped, and appeared to be momentarily out during a February 4 bar fight in Texas.— michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) March 26, 2024
Started w/ pushing & shoving, then a drink was thrown, and Vince was eventually hit w/ a clean shot (albeit a sucker punch) while he wasn't looking. pic.twitter.com/dROYoqmwfC
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
