Notes from the fifth Texas spring practice

AUSTIN, Texas — For the fifth time this spring, the Texas Longhorns practiced on Wednesday at Frank Denius Fields with Green Bay Packers offensive line coach Luke Butkus in attendance.
A few notes from the portion of practice open to the media:
- Physically, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jaray Bledsoe looks physically ready to contribute. Senior Buck end Barryn Sorrell is the only defensive lineman who looks stronger in the upper body and through the lower body it’s believable that he can do a standing back flip.
- Early enrollee defensive tackle Alex January is one of the leanest interior linemen on the team and seemingly arrived at Texas in excellent condition.
- Junior UTSA transfer edge Trey Moore is listed at 6’3, but he’s closer in height to junior Justice Finkley, who is listed at 6’2. Officially, Moore is seven pounds heavier than he was with the Roadrunners and that looks accurate — he’s extremely well put together in the upper body. The concern remains whether bigger offensive linemen can control Moore easier when they get their hands on him because of his lack of height and length.
- Early enrollee edge Colin Simmons looks like he’s about an inch taller than Moore, about the same height and weight as redshirt freshman edge Billy Walton.
- Redshirt freshman Tausili Akana is listed at only 215 pounds, but was working with the edge group on Wednesday.
- There was some question about whether redshirt freshman Derion Gullette would end up at edge when he was recruited by the Longhorns, but he was going through drills with the inside linebackers.
- In a tackling drill, some of the linebackers brought more obvious pop than the others, including super senior David Gbenda and sophomore Anthony Hill Jr.
- The same went for the safety group, which included senior Clemson transfer Andrew Mukuba in confirmation of where the coaches see him playing despite experience at cornerback and nickel — sophomore Derek Williams, sophomore Jelani McDonald, and freshman Jordon Johnson-Rubell all looked good rolling out of their hips and driving their feet on contact against a tackling bag sent down a rail to mimic open-field tackles. McDonald was the fourth-string nickel last season, but is now playing safety.
- If there is a fourth nickel back, it will come from the group working with the cornerbacks on Wednesday with the possibility that junior Jaylon Guilbeau could start there with super senior Jahdae Barron playing outside at times.
- Sophomore cornerback Malik Muhammad was dressed for practice, but working up on the side after leaving Monday’s practice with an injury that head coach Steve Sarkisian did not think was serious.
- At the end of the portion of practice open to the media, junior Houston transfer wide receiver Matthew Golden and early enrollee wide receiver Ryan Wingo both made nice catches tracking the ball over their shoulder.
