Notes from the fifth Texas spring practice

AUSTIN, Texas — For the fifth time this spring, the Texas Longhorns practiced on Wednesday at Frank Denius Fields with Green Bay Packers offensive line coach Luke Butkus in attendance.

A few notes from the portion of practice open to the media:

Physically, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jaray Bledsoe looks physically ready to contribute. Senior Buck end Barryn Sorrell is the only defensive lineman who looks stronger in the upper body and through the lower body it’s believable that he can do a standing back flip.

Early enrollee defensive tackle Alex January is one of the leanest interior linemen on the team and seemingly arrived at Texas in excellent condition.

Junior UTSA transfer edge Trey Moore is listed at 6’3, but he’s closer in height to junior Justice Finkley, who is listed at 6’2. Officially, Moore is seven pounds heavier than he was with the Roadrunners and that looks accurate — he’s extremely well put together in the upper body. The concern remains whether bigger offensive linemen can control Moore easier when they get their hands on him because of his lack of height and length.

Early enrollee edge Colin Simmons looks like he’s about an inch taller than Moore, about the same height and weight as redshirt freshman edge Billy Walton.