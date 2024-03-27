Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian: ‘We have a very hungry football team’

All eyes are on the Texas Longhorns (and, maybe, Oklahoma as well) as they enter the SEC this summer, ahead of the 2024 college football regular season. Everyone’s well aware.
That includes the Texas program, which had its first spring practices this week.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed reporters earlier this week.
Improvement, or the concept of, is on players’ minds, Sarkisian said, per On3.
“... I think that’s a good thing,” Sarkisian told those in attendance. “That us being the best football team we can be is on their mind. And what they need to do to make that happen is on their mind. And so again, we’re four practices in. We’ve got a ton to work on. But I think we’re making the right strides, we’re going in the right direction that way.”
“I think we have a very hungry football team,” Sarkisian later added.
- Some bad, bad, not good news.
After tonight's 4-1 loss to @IslandersBSB, @TexasBaseball David Pierce said RHP Tanner Witt is going to miss extended time with an injury. Witt hasn't pitched since working two innings in a March 10 road win at @TTU_Baseball.— Jeff Howe (@JeffHowe247) March 27, 2024
On the season, Witt is 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA. #HookEm
