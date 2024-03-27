Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian: ‘We have a very hungry football team’

All eyes are on the Texas Longhorns (and, maybe, Oklahoma as well) as they enter the SEC this summer, ahead of the 2024 college football regular season. Everyone’s well aware.

That includes the Texas program, which had its first spring practices this week.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed reporters earlier this week.

Improvement, or the concept of, is on players’ minds, Sarkisian said, per On3.

“... I think that’s a good thing,” Sarkisian told those in attendance. “That us being the best football team we can be is on their mind. And what they need to do to make that happen is on their mind. And so again, we’re four practices in. We’ve got a ton to work on. But I think we’re making the right strides, we’re going in the right direction that way.”

“I think we have a very hungry football team,” Sarkisian later added.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Sark: Texas football has the right temperature after putting on the pads

247Sports: Texas newcomers continue to make presence known in fifth spring practice

247Sports: Horns247 Staff Roundtable: Our biggest takeaways from the first week of Texas spring practice

Inside Texas: Notes on OL depth chart movement and other takeaways from Texas’ Wednesday practice

Inside Texas: Five Texas spring practice storylines to track based on early returns

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Notes from the fifth Texas spring practice

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: A Crystal Ball, another WR back on the market and the latest on a priority target who visited Texas

247Sports: Latest on Top100 ATH Keisean Henderson

Inside Texas: On3’s No. 3 overall 2026 prospect Immanuel Ilheanacho soaking up his recruitment, talks Texas

Inside Texas: The latest in four-star OT Lamont Rogers’ recruitment

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Frogs O’ War: Report: TCU forward JaKobe Coles to enter transfer portal

The Smoking Musket: Victor Scott called up by the St. Louis Cardinals, will start on Opening Day

Vanquish The Foe: Where does the 2023-24 basketball season rank in BYU history?

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: J.J. McCarthy at No. 2 is the bizarre draft rumor that makes no sense

SB Nation: Re-ranking women’s NCAA tournament Sweet 16 teams by national championship chances

SB Nation: Why you can expect more NFL games to head to streaming

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Some bad, bad, not good news.