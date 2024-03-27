Four-star OL Nick Brooks schedules official visit to Texas

Kyle Flood loves his big humans and he is on the hunt for another one that hails from the corn fields of Iowa.

Today, four-star Cedar Rapids (Iowa) John F. Kennedy offensive tackle Nick Brooks announced he has scheduled an official visit with the Texas Longhorns for the weekend of June 14. Brooks stands in at 6’7 and tips the scales at 345 pounds, so it is safe to say that he is absolutely Flood’s type.

Brooks has spent part of his high school career both in Georgia and Iowa, but is originally from the latter state. Aside from Texas, Brooks is also scheduled to visit the Hawkeyes officially the weekend after he will be in Austin.

With Iowa having a strong tradition of churning out NFL offensive linemen, they are likely the favorite for Brooks, but that is not going to deter Flood and Steve Sarkisian from shooting their shot. This staff has shown they will not back down from putting their hat in the ring for elite prospects all over the country and that is definitely the case here.

Brooks is the 18th-ranked offensive tackle prospect in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and is the 173rd-ranked prospect in the country.