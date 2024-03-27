4-star LB Elijah Barnes locks in official visit to Texas

The Texas Longhorns have their eyes on one of the state’s top linebacker prospects and now they are set to host him this summer.

Dallas (TX) Skyline four-star linebacker Elijah Barnes announced this evening that he has set an official visit to see the Longhorns

Barnes is the third-ranked linebacker prospect in the state of Texas only behind Jonah Williams (Five-Star, 15th overall) and Riley Pettijohn (Four-Star, 38th overall). Barnes has been a priority for the Texas staff since offering him last May. Along with the Longhorns, Barnes is also scheduled to make his way to Lincoln to see Matt Rhule and Nebraska officially. Barnes was originally slated to visit Alabama this month, but that visit has since been canceled.

Barnes is coming off a big junior season where he notched 131 tackles with 15 TFLs and 1 interception. Another big year like that could launch him even further up the rankings with recruiting services.

With the Longhorns only take one linebacker prospect in 2024 (Tyanthony Smith) they will likely take at least three at the position this cycle. Barnes is definitely a player to watch moving forward for the Longhorns as we head towards official visit season.