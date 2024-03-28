Quinn Ewers is back at Texas to finally live where his feet are

“Be where your feet are.”

It’s the type of aphorism that coaches love, and Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is fully living it for the first time in his playing career.

He’s certainly not looking backwards — the mullet Ewers used to wear, long his signature haircut, is in the past and isn’t coming back, he told reporters on Wednesday.

More importantly, Ewers is no longer looking so far forward, either. He’s no longer in a hurry to fulfill his lifelong dream of playing in the NFL, a pursuit that he put off for another year in January when he announced his return to the Forty Acres for a third season as the starting quarterback, a decision made in the wake of the Sugar Bowl loss after percolating in the back of his mind for some time.

“I feel like I’ve been rushing my entire life,” said Ewers on Wednesday.

It was perhaps the most introspective moment Ewers has shared with the media, a public-facing obligation he often seems to view as a distraction from his work behind the scenes.

Under any consideration of Ewers’ career, the assessment is accurate — eager to start his college career, Ewers re-classified to the 2021 recruiting class to enroll a year early at Ohio State in order to take advantage of new NIL opportunities and to compete for the starting job following the departure of Justin Fields to the NFL.

“I skipped my senior year, so that all went by fast,” said Ewers. “I was at Ohio State for a semester, so that went by fast also.”

The semester in Columbus made Ewers slow down enough to realize how much he wanted to return to his home state of Texas to play for the Longhorns, a lifelong dream temporarily derailed by the demise of the Tom Herman era in 2020 when Ewers made a verbal pledge to the program that only lasted about 10 weeks.

“I didn’t just choose to go anywhere. I chose a program I truly believe in. I chose to come home,” Ewers wrote in The Players’ Tribune after finally making it to the Forty Acres in early 2022.

Given the lofty recruiting rankings that viewed Ewers as a generational prospect and his decision to re-classify and fast-track his college career, the expectation was always that the Southlake Carroll product would take his first opportunity to declare for the NFL Draft after his third season in college.

The summer 2022 commitment of quarterback Arch Manning, the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class, seemingly exacerbated that urgency by creating the looming threat of Manning leaving Austin if his path to the starting job was blocked by Ewers for a second straight season.

Remarkably enough for many outside observers, Manning stayed put this offseason, and so did Ewers with the help of a chart put together by his advisors that showed the correlation between college experience at quarterback and success in the NFL.

“I just wanted to put myself in a better spot to be able to succeed at a at a high level once I hopefully get there so just more experience,” Ewers said of his decision to return.

He wanted to finally be where his feet are.

“Take my time throughout the whole process and enjoy being here, just being present and not looking too far forward,” said Ewers.

For a player whose trajectory seemed so clear since breaking onto the recruiting scene as a sophomore at Carroll, the Texas high school football powerhouse, slowing down wasn’t easy.

“It’s hard because this is what you dream of — since I was a kid I always wanted to play in the NFL and succeed at a high level in the NFL. To get to that point, obviously I think it was just better for me to just stay another year and then just enjoy it,” said Ewers.

Enjoying the 12-2 run to a Big 12 championship and the College Football Playoffs played a role in the decision to return, motivating Ewers, the coaches, and rest of the team after the heartbreaking Sugar Bowl loss to Washington that came down to the final play.

“It was a great year,” said Ewers. “Probably my favorite team I’ve ever been a part of, just the relationships that we had and it’s cool because it carried on over to defense. I had awesome relationships within the d-linemen and the linebackers and the safeties — you know you’re gonna have a good team whenever you you can just go hang out with anybody.”

Without wide receiver Jordan Whittington to lead a position room that also lost stars AD Mitchell and Xavier Worthy, Ewers is taking on a larger role mentoring the young receivers and transfers like Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden as the entire team takes on a new identity.

“It’s good for me because now I get to learn more about how to help those guys, just trying to get more comfortable being in that position,” said Ewers.

While the newcomers are still learning Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense, Ewers has seen enough to know that they’re all capable.

“They’re really starting to grasp it, it’s the second week of spring ball, and I’m really fired up to see whenever they start to be able to play fast and not think so much, it’s gonna be pretty fun,” said Ewers.

Individually, one focus through winter conditioning was adding more muscle mass to become more durable after suffering shoulder injuries in two straight seasons. Listed at 200 pounds last year thanks to an improved diet that helped Ewers lose 20 pounds, the goal is to get to 210 pounds by the season opener, a modest goal since the quarterback has already added five points of muscle since the Sugar Bowl. Ewers said he was “too light” last season, but now understands the importance of adding weight the right way.

“It’s got to be good weight — it can’t be that mullet weight I had when I was like, 220,” he joked.

If the growth for Ewers as a passer from 2022 to 2023 was in becoming more comfortable with commanding Sarkisian’s offense, the room for improvement as a third-year starter is in reading defenses better.

“Right now, I’m really just trying to focus on defensive recognition, anticipating what they can do so I can get the reads faster — it just makes my whole my job a lot easier and getting those receivers right is also part of the process,” said Ewers.

Ewers already threw the same number of interceptions last season as he did in 2022 in 98 more passes while improving his yards per attempt from 7.4 to 8.8 and his completion rate almost 11 percentage points. He also threw for seven more touchdown passes. So the production of Ewers is trending in a positive direction with plenty of potential still untapped.

In practice, Ewers has always thrown a beautiful ball, but now he’s consistently connecting with new wide receivers on inch-perfect passes. Coupled with the sense of comfort Ewers has in his fourth season in college, the result is a player who looks poised to become one of the best quarterbacks in the country, exactly where he was always supposed to end up.

It just took a little more patience than expected by developing the maturity to be present.

“I’ve grown a whole lot in every aspect of quarterbacking. My first year, the wheels were turning pretty fast,” said Ewers. “Finally, last year slowed down and now I can really play the quarterback position the way it’s supposed to be played this year.”