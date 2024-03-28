Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers says new in-helmet communication tech will be ‘helpful’

College football made a major rules change this offseason. Now, the game allows for in-helmet communication between coaches and players like Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers. Recently, Ewers opened up about how the new technology is working so far.

“I love it,” Ewers said, per On3. “I think it makes things a little bit easier for me. Obviously, we’re still signaling but I still have Sark telling me the plays in the helmet. First day it was a little shaky just because I was getting used to it, but I think it’s going to be really helpful for me.”

He later added, “It’s only going to help.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Associated Press: Texas’ Rori Harmon still serving important March Madness purpose as mentor for Longhorns

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Why Texas’ Jaylan Ford could be an NFL Draft steal

Austin American-Statesman: Quinn Ewers discusses why slowing down, returning to Texas was the right decision for him

247Sports: The Insider, Part I: Position-by-position spring breakdown of the Texas defense

247Sports: The Insider, Part II: Spring practice intel on offense, men’s hoops transfer portal primer and more

Inside Texas: Will Steve Sarkisian expand his NFL-esque wide receiver rotation?

Inside Texas: Texas coaching history trends and Steve Sarkisian in year 4

Inside Texas: How Nansen’s dollar defense could work at Texas

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas suffers embarrassing 4-1 loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Texas RHP Tanner Witt will miss extended time due to injury

Four-star LB Elijah Barnes locks in official visit to Texas

Four-star OL Nick Brooks schedules official visit to Texas

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Latest rumblings on Texas recruiting

247Sports: College football recruiting: Every Top247 prospect in Texas for the 2025 class

247Sports: Top247 Iowa OL schedules Texas official visit

247Sports: Klein Oak three-star CB Courtland Guillory goes in-depth on his first visit to Texas

Inside Texas: 2026 Texas EDGE target KJ Ford is growing in size and recruiting notoriety

Inside Texas: What the NCAA’s reported proposal regarding analysts means for Texas football and recruiting

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Recruiting Intel: Texas targets set trips to Austin

Inside Texas: Five spring visits that will help shape Texas’ 2025 class one way or the other

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Teagan Kavan, Texas softball hope to ace test against Oklahoma State

Frogs O’ War: Baseball: TCU’s Payton Tolle named Big 12 Pitcher and Newcomer of the Week

The Smoking Musket: Deuce is loose and JJ Wetherholt is set to return to West Virginia’s lineup

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re talkin’ Illinois - Sweet Sixteen

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The Timberwolves ownership situation is a swirling debacle of drama

SB Nation: Kelly Oubre Jr. screamed at ref for most profane rant of NBA season

SB Nation: MLB is starting to realize the consequences of embracing sports gambling

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND