Longhorns Daily News: Quinn Ewers expects Texas backup Arch Manning to experience a ‘big jump’ in year 2 in Sarkisian’s offense

There’s a lot of hype swirling around the Texas Longhorns’ quarterback room in 2024.

Returning starter Quinn Ewers, and incoming redshirt junior, expects to see backup Arch Manning, an incoming redshirt freshman, to experience a big boost in play during his second season in head coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense.

“Year 2, you always see a big jump with quarterbacks in this offense,” Ewers said, according to On3. “You’re just so much more comfortable and your confidence just goes through the roof.”

Texas women’s basketball takes on Gonzaga tonight in the Sweet 19 at 9pm Central.