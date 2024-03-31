Texas bounces back to take series against No. 23 Kansas State

Sometimes keeping it real goes wrong. Let’s consider the case of Kansas State Wildcats freshman designated hitter Nick English, too young, apparently, to know any better following Thursday’s 14-6 win over the Texas Longhorns in Manhattan, the largest margin of victory for the home team in the all-time series and the 10th straight win for the Wildcats.

“We’re here and we’re here to stay,” said English. “We don’t care what name is on the chest of the other opponent. We’re going to kick the shit out of you.”

Some shit was certainly kicked over the next two games at Tointon Family Stadium, it just happened to be English’s shit specifically and Kansas State’s shit collectively in two convincing wins by Texas, including a 20-11 demolition on Friday. English went 0-for-5 in both games with four total strikeouts.

The series victory over the No. 23 Wildcats continued the up-and-down season for head coach David Pierce’s Longhorns — it’s the second conference series victory against a ranked opponent on the road while also coming on the heels of Tuesday’s massively disappointing 4-1 loss to the Islanders in Austin.

With the holiday weekend pushing the first game to Thursday, things went sideways quickly for Texas as ace Lebarron Johnson Jr. couldn’t record an out in the second inning, during which Kansas State scored eight runs, six of them attributed to the preseason Big 12 Pitcher of the Year. Right-hander Cody Howard, exiled from the weekend rotation, couldn’t limit the damage, retiring one of the three batters he faced while walking the other two and throwing a wild pitch for good measure.

Stretched to help preserve the bullpen on a night when the wind was blowing out to right field, right-hander Hudson Hamilton had to endure allowing five runs on 10 hits in 4.1 innings as Texas failed to score for six straight innings, stranding 10 base runners and failing to make anything resembling a comeback despite six extra-base hits, three of which went for home runs.

The power surge for the Horns continued on Friday in the 20-11 win that featured 22 hits, including four home runs, and four unearned runs scored thanks to three errors by the Wildcats. Solo home runs in the first and second innings by Kansas State got to left-hander Ace Whitehead early, but Texas responded with two-run home runs from first baseman Jared Thomas and shortstop Jalin Flores and four more runs in the fourth inning highlighted by a home run smashed by second baseman Dee Kennedy.

As Whitehead tired and right-handers Heston Tole and Charlie Hurley struggled in relief, Kansas State scored five runs in the sixth to tie the game and another three runs to tie it again in the seventh. Then it was the Wildcats bullpen turn to collapse as the Longhorns scored three runs in the eighth and seven runs in the ninth to blow the game open with Flores and right fielder Max Belyeu both recording four hits, including a two-run home run by Belyeu in the eighth and a two-run double in the ninth as the sophomore recorded five RBI.

Saturday’s game was the lowest-scoring of the series, a 6-3 win by Texas that featured six strong innings from right-hander Max Grubbs, who only allowed one unearned run, and two unearned runs scored by the Longhorns in establishing a 4-0 lead and holding on despite right-hander Gage Boehm allowing two runs before giving way to right-hander Andre Duplantier for his second save of the season that required recording the final four outs.

At 6-3 in Big 12 play, Texas is now in a second-place tie with Kansas State in a down year for the conference that afford plenty of opportunity for the Longhorns regardless of the significant struggles experienced in non-conference games.

And remember, y’all — keep it real out there, just not too real.