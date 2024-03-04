No. 15 Texas gives up 11 straight runs in 14-11 loss to No. 9 Vanderbilt

An opportunity to salvage a win from the trip to Houston’s Minute Maid Park for the Astros Foundation College Classic collapsed in spectacular fashion for the No. 15 Texas Longhorns in a 14-11 loss to the No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores on Sunday.

How spectacular was the collapse? Texas took an 11-3 lead after four innings and then effectively conceded the final five at bats in allowing Vanderbilt to score 11 consecutive runs to turn a heartening blowout for head coach David Pierce’s team into a disaster.

The Longhorns finally took an early lead, scoring three runs in the first inning and one run in the second inning to chase Commodores starter Devin Futrell after the left-hander entered the game having allowed two runs in 11.0 innings to start the season. Catcher Kimble Schuessler hit a two-run home for Texas in the first and first baseman Jack O’Dowd followed with a solo shot in the second as the Horns knocked around Futrell for seven runs on seven hits.

Left fielder Porter Brown continued the power surge with a home run of his own in the third inning, followed by a two-run double by right fielder Will Gasparino, who scored on a wild pitch. In the fourth, the Longhorns scored three more runs on another home run by Brown and a sacrifice fly by Gasparino,

But the Texas bats went silent after that with Vanderbilt posting five consecutive scoreless frames to allow its bats a chance to work back into the game. And that’s exactly what happened.

Right-hander Cody Howard was serviceable in his second start, allowing three runs over his first four innings of work before tiring and running into trouble in the fifth. The bullpen was unable to maintain the lead when right-hander Heston Tole allowed two runs in relief of Howard, right-hander Easton Tumis gave up three runs and left before retiring a batter, right-hander Grant Fontenot gave up two runs on one hit, both unearned, and left-hander David Shaw allowed the final two runs by Vanderbilt on three hits.

The meltdown by the Longhorns raised questions about how many reliable arms Pierce has out of the bullpen in a group that generally doesn’t feature overpowering velocity and got extended over the weekend because Friday starter Lebarron Johnson Jr. lasted only 3.0 inning and Saturday starter Charlie Hurley couldn’t make it through the second inning.

The challenging seven-game stretch continues on Tuesday as Texas hosts No. 7 Texas A&M before traveling to Lubbock to face No. 17 Texas Tech over the weekend.