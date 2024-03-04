Improved Texas appears to be peaking ahead of Big Monday matchup at No. 11 Baylor

The 263rd matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 11 Baylor Bears is the final regular-season contest as Big 12 opponents as head coach Rodney Terry’s team heads up I-35 to Foster Pavilion in Waco on Big Monday trying to pull off the season’s biggest road upset and boost the team’s NCAA Tournament seeding in the process.

Coming out of Saturday’s 81-65 win over Oklahoma State at the Moody Center, the tournament odds for Texas are up to 99.9 percent at BartTorvik.com with an average seeding of 8.4 at BracketMatrix.com, which tracks 93 different brackets.

A 16-5 run by the Cowboys early in the second half tied the game, but the Longhorns responded with a decisive 14-0 run to create separation from Oklahoma State and cruised to the finish. The run started with senior Brock Cunningham slipping out of a screen and hitting a wide-open three on a play designed for senior forward Dylan Disu that collapsed the Pokes defense. Sophomore guard Chendall Weaver did the rest, scoring 11 straight points by throwing down a put-back slam, hitting a three, making a layup, and then sending down another dunk in transition.

Over the last two games, both wins, Weaver is averaging 15.5 points per game and 6.0 rebounds per game on 10-of-19 shooting from the field (.526) and 10-of-13 shooting from the free-throw line (76.9), earning Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors.

“I think Chendall has found his spots and he’s figured out where he scores his points,” said Disu on Saturday. “The last two games in a row, he’s been in the perfect position for me when I’ve been in the post and they’ve been focusing a lot of attention on me — he sits right there at the elbow. So just little things like that, finding ways to score without the basketball in his hands has been the biggest thing and then his energy really ratcheted that up, especially in conference play.”

Weaver’s individual defensive intensity is part of a larger trend of defensive improvement for the Longhorns down the stretch. In the wins over Texas Tech in Lubbock and Oklahoma State in Austin, Texas held those two opponents to an average of 67.0 points per game on 38.2-percent shooting, including 29.3 percent from beyond the arc, and is averaging a plus-12.5 rebound margin.

“We feel like we’re starting to starting to figure out how to better play what we have to do on the defensive end of the floor in order to have success in the game overall,” said Disu. “I think three out of the last four games we’ve stepped our game up and defense has led to success.”

To Disu’s point, the victories over the Wildcats and the Red Raiders are two of the three best performances of the season for the Longhorns in adjusted defense, helping Texas improve to No. 32 nationally in that category.

It’s a heartening trend for a team that Terry believes is beginning to peak at the right time with two games in the regular season, part of a process extended by the lack of offseason health.

After arriving from UT Arlington in the wake of earning WAC Freshman of the Year honors, Weaver was dealing with a knee injury that slowed his integration into the team. Senior forward Kadin Shedrick underwent surgeries on both shoulders following his transfer from Virginia, aggravated his shoulder injury early in the season, then suffered a back injury in the Big 12 opener against Texas Tech. The foot injury that ended Disu’s remarkable postseason run caused him to miss the first nine games of the season and start conference play coming off the bench.

“Just getting everybody out on the floor and having everybody get familiar with one another, know what we’re trying to get done both offensively and defensively, has been a challenge for this team,” said Terry. “But I felt all along once we got everybody together and the pieces playing on the same page and having a great chemistry, I think we can be as good as we want to be.”

So this is an improved Texas team from the one that beat Baylor in Austin on Jan. 20 on a buzzer-beating layup by junior guard Tyrese Hunter when Cunningham was struggling and Weaver only scored two points in 19 minutes. Hunter scored a team-high 21 points in that game while Disu added 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting and senior guard Max Abmas added 15 points and seven assists.

But beating the Bears at home also represents a significantly bigger challenge with head coach Scott Drew’s team posting a 14-2 record in the inaugural season at Foster Pavilion, led by the nation’s No. 5 offense in adjusted efficiency. Baylor shoots 40.3 percent from three, third in the country, and also ranks in the top 30 in offensive rebounding rate and free-throw rate.

Texas will have to maintain its defensive intensity and continue finishing those possessions with rebounds while taking advantage of a defense that ranks No. 76 in adjusted defense and much worse in the unadjusted categories.

Baylor has a 29-percent win probability in Monday’s game with a projected final score of 77-72, according to BartTorvik.com, with six straight wins against Texas in Waco and seven of the last eight overall.

How to watch

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:00 p.m. Central

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every Texas game statewide. Check TexasSports.com for affiliates.

Odds: Baylor is a seven-point favorite, according to DraftKings.

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.