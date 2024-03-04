Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian says he never really considered Alabama job

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian claims he was never that interested in the Alabama position, even after former mentor and greatest living college football coach Nick Saban retired earlier this year.
“Like I told people before, when I left Alabama to come to Texas at the end of that 2020 season when we won the national championship, I came here with the hopes and the goals of building my own legacy,” Sarkisian said, according to Inside Texas. “I think that’s something that obviously Coach Saban did at Alabama, (Pete) Carroll did at USC and with the Seahawks. I think the speculation in the outside world was probably just that. We were in the process of developing and getting my new contract here done. I think we’re just on the cusp of doing some special things here at the University of Texas. Fortunate, but no, that was not really a reality.”
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas women’s basketball ended the regular season with a win over BYU last night.
#HookEm pic.twitter.com/WmPL0RFfTb— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) March 4, 2024
- Texas softball is so far undefeated in the Longhorn Invitational.
sights set on the task at hand https://t.co/00jeUmZ64r#HookEm | @henry_kayden pic.twitter.com/NvJRB9bXnz— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) March 4, 2024
