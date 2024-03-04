Report: Texas support staffer Bobby Merritt accepting promotion at Rice

Following last month’s departure of Texas Longhorns Director of Player Personnel Billy Glasscock to the Ole Miss Rebels, another personnel staffer under head coach Steve Sarkisian is accepting a promotion to become the General Manager under head coach Mike Bloomgren with the Rice Owls, according to a report from Football Scoop.

A former military police officer, Merritt spent the last two years on the Forty Acres as the Assistant Director of Player Personnel, Scouting, arriving after five years in the CFL in front-office roles for the Edmonton Elks and as a scout for the Ottawa Redblacks.

More than 20 years ago, Merritt got his start in the NFL as a scout for the Detroit Lions before spending eight years with the Houston Texans before moving to college and spending a year as the Director of Recruiting at Tennessee and six months under Tom Herman in Houston as the Director of Player Personnel.

When Glasscock left, Sarkisian made the decision to promote four staffers, including creating a new General Manager position for Brandon Harris, expressing his preference for rewarding the hard work of people in his personnel department.