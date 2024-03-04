Texas blows 14-point lead in 93-85 loss at No. 11 Baylor

Senior forward Dylan Disu left the game and didn’t return with a left knee sprain and the Texas Longhorns lost a 14-point thanks to an ugly second half against the No. 11 Baylor Bears in Waco on Big Monday, falling 93-85.

Fortunately for Texas, head coach Rodney Terry said after the game that Disu is “going to be fine,” but will need further evaluation when the team returns to Austin.

Five threes from Baylor forward Jalen Bridges kept the Bears within eight at halftime and enabled the second-half comeback behind a career-high 32 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field, including 6-of-7 shooting from three, and 10-of-13 shooting at the free-throw line, adding nine rebounds, two steals, and a block.

Three other players scored in double digits for Baylor, which outscored Texas by 16 points in the second half with the help of 27 free-throw attempts on 18 fouls whistled on the Longhorns.

The blown lead negated a remarkable performance by Texas senior guard Max Abmas, whose 33 points on 13-of-21 shooting moved him from 11th to ninth on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list. Senior forward Kadin Shedrick added 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, but also finished minus-20 on the court.

During a 30-7 run for Baylor in the second half, Texas went almost 10 minutes without making a field goal, missing 11 shots in a row.

Texas raced out to a fast start, hitting its first six shots, including three threes, to take a 13-3 lead and force a timeout by Scott Drew just a little more than three minutes into the game. Initially playing a 2-3 zone, the Bears ditched that defense after Longhorns junior guard Tyrese Hunter hit threes on the first two possessions, but the switch to man didn’t help initially, either, as Texas eventually hit its first six shots with crisp offensive execution.

Disu scored his first points on a three from the wing, but was whistled for a technical when he taunted the Baylor bench. Despite costing Texas two points, Disu’s fiery response to hitting the three was emblematic of the edge the Longhorns played with early. Sophomore guard Chendall Weaver was in the middle of it, unsurprisingly, turning a steal into a trip to the line and coming up with a big block of Miro Little. Meanwhile, Abmas was heating up, hitting a jumper, then making consecutive threes, the latter coming off his own steal, to extend the lead for Texas to 30-16 at the under-12 timeout thanks to 10-of-16 shooting overall.

Consecutive threes by Baylor forward Jalen Bridges, giving him four in the game, cut the deficit to single digits as the game flowed past the under-eight timeout, prompting Texas head coach Rodney Terry to call timeout, frustrated with his defense back off of Bridges. The Longhorns were able to extend the lead to 11 points with free throws pending from the Bears after the under-four timeout despite a 1-of-5 shooting stretch because Baylor was in the midst of six straight misses.

Another three by Bridges and a three-point play by RayJ Dennis helped keep the Bears within eight points at halftime even though the Longhorns closed the half with three straight made baskets as Texas ran its offense efficiently throughout the opening 20 minutes, including by taking advantage of Baylor turnovers — seven giveaways by the Bears turned into 14 points by the Longhorns. With Drew’s team providing little resistance defensively, Texas shot 56.7 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from three.

With the start of the second half looming as massively important for both teams, Walter turned the ball over twice while Abmas moved into 10th on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list with a jumper in the lane and a three from the corner sandwiched around a tip in from sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell. Still frustrated with his team’s defensive effort, Drew called a timeout less than two minutes into the half with Baylor trailing by 11 points.

In a key stretch, Abmas took advantage of a switch onto a larger defender with a runner high off the glass, Hunter quickly came up with a steal that turned into a layup, and Abmas found Shedrick rim running on the pick-and-roll for a layup to help offset five straight points scored by Bridges.

Strong sets by Texas produced a layup for Abmas setting a screen and cutting to the basket and another rim roll by Shedrick for a three-point play. The defense wasn’t up to the quality of the first half, however, as Baylor made its first nine shots of the second half, reducing the margin to seven points and forcing a timeout by Terry with 12:21 remaining.

When the Bears finally missed some shots — three in a row — all three resulted in offensive rebounds during a 9-0 run by Baylor as Texas failed to connect on seven consecutive shots and went scoreless over more than five minutes heading into the under-eight timeout clinging to a two-point lead while Disu was receiving medical attention in the visiting locker room for a left leg injury.

Two free throws by the Longhorns ended the scoreless drought, but Texas remained unable to hit any field goals as Shedrick left the game with four fouls and Cunningham fouled out on a questionable flagrant foul upgraded on review that allowed Baylor to take an eight-point lead on the free throws and a jumper by Dennis. When Abmas hit a tough bank shot, it ended a streak of 11 missed shots over 9:41 and cut the Baylor lead to five points with 3:32 remaining as Terry called timeout.

Even with the offensive ineptitude, the inability to defend without fouling was perhaps a more significant problem for the Longhorns, drawing whistles on the ball and running through screens off the ball in a free-throw parade for the Bears in the second half that ultimately proved too much for Texas to overcome without the benefit of more made baskets.

Texas closes the regular season at the Moody Center on Saturday against Oklahoma.