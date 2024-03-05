No. 24 Texas hosts undefeated, No. 7 Texas A&M in midweek rivalry game

Looking to bounce back from a winless weekend at the Astros Foundation College Classic, including blown opportunities on Saturday and Sunday, the No. 24 Texas Longhorns host a midweek rivalry game against the undefeated, No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies on Tuesday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in what will surely be an electric environment.

It’s the 381st meeting between the longtime rivals in a series that dates back to 1903 and the final non-conference matchup before the Longhorns join the SEC next season. Texas broke a four-game losing streak to Texas A&M last season with a win in College Station.

The Aggies enter the game with the momentum thanks to an 11-0 start that includes wins over Arizona State and USC at the Globe Life Field Series in Arlington over the weekend and an offense performing at a high level, as the school noted:

Among the national rankings, Texas A&M sits third in walks (91), fourth in on-base percentage (.476), ninth in scoring (10.5), ninth in slugging percentage (.608), 14th in batting average (.336), 15th in runs scored (116), 15th in home runs per game (2.00), 16th in home runs (22) and 16th in triples (5).

Stanford transfer Braden Montgomery is living up to expectations, batting .410 with five home runs and 21 RBI, while Jace LaViolette is batting .385 with six home runs and 21 RBI. Six regular starters have an OPS of .950 or better.

It’s a balanced group under head coach Jim Schlossnagle, though — the pitching staff has thrown four shutouts so far, the most since 2016, with 124 strikeouts compared to 25 walks in 93.0 innings.

Even with the impressive numbers for the offense, pitching may be the strength of Texas A&M so far:

At the national level, the Maroon & White staff ranks first in ERA (1.45), first in shutouts (4), second in WHIP (0.91), second in strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.96), third in walks al- lowed per nine innings (2.42), fourth in hits allowed per nine innings (5.81) and 11th in strikeouts per nine innings (12.0).

Right-hander Chris Cortez is the midweek starter the Aggies, but he’s not the typical midweek starter — the Las Vegas native has a fastball that reaches the mid-90s. Against UIW Cortez went 5.2 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, but struggled with his command with four walks in 4.0 innings while allowing two earned runs.

For Texas, right-hander Tanner Witt will try to match the weekend-quality stuff of Cortez in his second start this season. A physical setback before the opening series caused Longhorns head coach David Pierce to bump Witt from Saturday to Sunday, but Witt wasn’t able to record an out in the second inning, giving up two runs on three walks. The two relief appearances since then have been more promising — a scoreless inning against St. John’s and two scoreless innings on Friday against No. 3 LSU.

It was a tough weekend for the pitching staff with a 9..69 ERA and eight home runs allowed. In the final two games, the Longhorns gave up 22 combined runs.

And despite striking out 20 times in the Friday loss to the Tigers, the bats came through with eight runs per game and nine total home runs as left fielder Porter Brown and infielder Jack O’Dowd showed signs of breaking out of their early-season slumps. Brown hit home runs in back-to-back innings on Sunday against Vanderbilt following a home run in Saturday’s loss to Texas State. O’Dowd had a pinch-hit, three-run home run against the Bobcats and another home run on Sunday, his second-multi-hit game of the season. In the final two games in Houston, O’Dowd raised his batting average from .103 to .167 with half of his hits on the season.

The top of the lineup has been more consistent with first baseman/center fielder Jared Thomas batting .476 with six doubles, one home run, and 16 runs scored, third baseman Peyton Powell hitting .435 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs, and 18 RBI, and shortstop Jalin Flores flashing his power with five doubles, five home runs, and 15 RBI.

How to watch

Probable pitching matchups

TUESDAY–Texas RHP Tanner Witt (0-0, 2.25) vs. Texas A&M RHP Chris Cortez (1-0, 1.86)

Time: 6:30 p.m. Central

Location: UFCU Disch-Falk Field

Television: Longhorn Network

Radio: AM 1300 The Zone