How Texas transfer portal additions at the skill positions performed last year

Now that the extended chaos of the transfer portal has settled down, I gathered the numbers on how the new additions to the team performed last season. The Texas Longhorns was able to find some outstanding talent, and along with the 2024 signing class, will be ready to hit the ground running next year.

Passing defense was the weakest link for the Horns last year and there was a massive change in personnel in this department. Cornerback Ryan Watts and linebackers Jaylan Ford and Jett Bush will head to the draft. Safeties Jerrin Thompson, Jalen Catalon and Kitan Crawford all entered the portal. Texas was able to recruit safety Andrew Mukuba from Clemson, linebacker/edge Trey Moore from UTSA, and linebacker Kendrick Blackshire from Alabama. Lastly, they were able to sign four-star cornerback Kobe Black, who could potentially see a lot of snaps in his first year just as Malik Muhammad did.

In Week Five, I put out a piece focusing on coverage and compared missed tackle rate and reception percentage allowed. I wanted to revisit these metrics to see the impact on the shift in talent we will have. All numbers are from the 2023 season and the size of the data point represents the number of times the player was targeted which is semi-proportional to the number of snaps they played in coverage.

After many doubted what head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterback Quinn Ewers would be able to do with an empty receiver corps, Sark absolutely reloaded in the transfer portal. In the graphs below I thought I would compare three different receiving corps:

‘23 Texas: Receivers Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, Jordan Whittington, and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders

‘24 Texas (what the rotation will likely be this fall): Receivers Johntay Cook, Matthew Golden (Houston), Silas Bolden (Oregon State), Isaiah Bond (Alabama), and tight end Amari Niblack (Alabama)

‘19 Alabama (a Sark-led offense under Saban and Tua Tagovailoa): Receivers Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith, Henry Ruggs III, and Jaylen Waddle

I wanted to see how close this past year’s offense came to touching one of the most dominant passing offenses of this century, as well as estimate the impact of the new additions. The ‘24 Texas group’s numbers are based on their receiving stats from wherever they played during the 2023 season. The two axes measure the average depth of target (air yards) vs. yards after catch per reception. Furthermore, the size of the data point is proportional to how many receptions the player caught in the season. And lastly, I have separated this data as PFF classifies the different receiving depth categories: behind the line of scrimmage, short (0-10 yds), intermediate (10-20 yards), and deep (20+ yards).

Texas utilizes screen passes more than the typical Power Five team and Ewers led the nation in completion percentage in this category. With four of the five offensive linemen returning, the Longhorns will need a toolset of players with speed and vision to get out of the backfield. Worthy caught the most passes here last season with 29 and averaged 9.8 yards after the catch. Bolden is the speediest of the new bunch with his light frame and he averaged 12.1 YAC/Rec last season with the Beavers. Worthy and Bolden are two of the fastest players from last year, but neither touched Waddle’s insane 17.8 YAC/Rec on 16 receptions.

Worthy and Mitchell almost mimicked the production that 2019 Alabama brought in the short game. Bolden and Bond both caught the majority of their passes in this area last year( 26 and 25 receptions respectively). Bolden could be a solid slot receiver to start the season with room for Cook and four-star recruit Ryan Wingo to grow. Niblack wasn’t as productive as Sanders was in this region, but Bama had a smaller distribution of passes going to their tight ends in general.

Surprisingly, the best pass catcher in the intermediate region for Texas last year was JT Sanders with an ADOT of 14.4 yards along with 8.4 yards after the catch. This edged out Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III to be the most productive member in this data set. Niblack was also great at getting deep and finding the gap between zones. This middle-field depth seems to be Golden’s specialty as the majority of his catches come between 7-13 yards in depth. He can separate well but when it comes to after the catch, I will be more excited to see what Cook and Bolden can do given their shiftiness. Ball placement is also key to unlocking the potentially higher YAC to reach Waddle status. Last year we saw Mitchell and Sanders bend backwards to catch some of these throws and Ewers could do a better job hitting them on the facemask and in stride.

Lastly, Bond and Cook will most likely be the go-to deep threats for the team. This will really help with Ewers’ transition as Worthy and Mitchell could both get past cornerbacks one-on-one. Some of the most memorable plays from this past season came from beautiful rainbow passes to either of them. However, there were still quite a few overthrown balls or underthrown ones that we were simply hoping to get PI calls on.