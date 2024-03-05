Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Arch Manning reportedly declines EA Sports College Football ‘25 video game offer

Multiple outlets are reporting today that Texas Longhorns incoming redshirt freshman quarterback Arch Manning has declined EA Sports College Football ‘25’s opt-in offer.

The offer itself includes $600 and a free copy of the video game for each athlete opting into being included in its roster. Texas returning starter and incoming redshirt junior Quinn Ewers opted into the EA Sports’ updated game, as well as other Texas football athletes.

Multiple people have told me Texas redshirt quarterback Arch Manning will not opt into EA Sports College Football 25. I'm told Arch is focused on playing football on the field. pic.twitter.com/dCFHdAuMZ1 — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) March 5, 2024

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas basketball’s resume is NCAA-solid even after Baylor loss

Austin American-Statesman: Aggies baseball coach expects rivalry with Texas to go ‘nuclear’ in SEC

Austin American-Statesman: Three things we saw as Texas basketball stumbles at Baylor

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas ex Xavier Worthy record 40 made him an instant legend

247Sports: Spring Football Countdown: The search begins for Jaylan Ford’s replacement at middle linebacker

247Sports: Texas awaiting word on Dylan Disu’s injury following 93-85 loss to No. 15 Baylor in Waco

Inside Texas: New jersey numbers for Texas’ 2024 early enrollees

Inside Texas: Rodney Terry on Texas’ NCAA resume: ‘We’re one of the best teams in the country and we can play with anybody’

Inside Texas: How can Texas replace T`Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy?

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas blows 14-point lead in 93-85 loss at No. 11 Baylor

Texas at No. 11 Baylor gamethread

No. 24 Texas hosts undefeated, No. 7 Texas A&M in midweek rivalry game

Report: Texas support staffer Bobby Merritt accepting promotion at Rice

How Texas transfer portal additions at the skill positions performed last year

Reacts Survey: Who is the scariest team in the Big 12?

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Nation’s No. 1 athlete Michael Terry III sets return visit to Texas

247Sports: Elite defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy will see six schools in March

247Sports: Nation’s No. 1 safety raves about a few top contenders

247Sports: Top247 OT Lamont Rogers planning full slate of visits for spring and summer

Inside Texas: Latest Texas spring and summer visitors list with more to be added soon

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Recruiting Intel: New visitors set to see Austin again

Inside Texas: 2026 QB Trey Huhn is building with Texas and ready for return to Austin

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Texas stars Booker, Gaston honored as Big 12 reveals basketball awards

Our Daily Bears: Bears claw out 93-85 to send Texas out of the Big 12

Frogs O’ War: Men’s Basketball: TCU blows 17-point lead in loss to BYU

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Wait, he’s that good? Curtis Jones is the X-Factor in March

Bring On The Cats: Kansas State looks to end long losing streak to Cincinnati

Rock Chalk Talk: KU Senior Night Preview: KSU

Black & Gold Banneret: Kirk Speraw should be in the UCF athletics hall of fame

Vanquish The Foe: BYU re-enters AP Poll after Kansas and TCU wins

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Iditarod opens with moose attack, field dressing, and a carcass crash

SB Nation: Russell Wilson landing spots: 5 teams who could sign him in free agency

SB Nation: Kirk Cousins to Falcons rumors make sense, but would still be risky

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND