Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Arch Manning reportedly declines EA Sports College Football ‘25 video game offer

Multiple outlets are reporting today that Texas Longhorns incoming redshirt freshman quarterback Arch Manning has declined EA Sports College Football ‘25’s opt-in offer.
The offer itself includes $600 and a free copy of the video game for each athlete opting into being included in its roster. Texas returning starter and incoming redshirt junior Quinn Ewers opted into the EA Sports’ updated game, as well as other Texas football athletes.
Multiple people have told me Texas redshirt quarterback Arch Manning will not opt into EA Sports College Football 25. I'm told Arch is focused on playing football on the field. pic.twitter.com/dCFHdAuMZ1— Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) March 5, 2024
- Texas softball beat Penn State last night to wrap up non-conference play.
#HookEm | @TexasLonghorns pic.twitter.com/CpEpAAIQto— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) March 5, 2024
