Four-star RB Rickey Stewart schedules official visit to Texas

The Texas Longhorns coaching staff has continued to stay busy on the recruiting trail. With summer visit plans becoming more clear by the day, Steve Sarkisian and his staff locked in another priority prospect for an official visit come June.

Four-star Tyler Chapel Hill running back Rickey Stewart announced on Monday evening that he will be taking an official visit to Texas the weekend of June 14th. The productive East Texas back was previously committed to SMU, but re-opened his recruitment days after receiving an offer from the Longhorns.

Respect my decision. Thank you SMU for the opportunity but I am announcing my decommitment! pic.twitter.com/soYjC7Z9US — Rickey ✌ (@llik1211) January 31, 2024

As things sit, Stewart only has the official visit to Texas on the docket this summer. That obviously could change in the near future, as schools continue to work to get players locked in for the busy summer visit months. Texas looks set to take two running backs in this class, and it looks like there is a good amount of positive buzz around Stewart and Mater Dei’s Jordon Davison.

Stewart has been one of the most productive backs in the state of Texas the past two seasons, as he has accrued over 5,000 rushing yards and just shy of 60 touchdowns on the ground. In 2023, Stewart came up just short of logging 2900 rushing yards and he is looking to close out a very strong high school career come the fall.

Stewart is the 20th-ranked running back prospect in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and the 251st-prospect overall.