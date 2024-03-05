No. 7 Texas A&M throttles No. 24 Texas 9-2

In the end, the maroon outnumbered the burnt orange at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

A crowd of more than 8,000 in Austin on Tuesday evening with several thousand more around the stadium witnessed a demonstration of what SEC baseball looks like and how unprepared the No. 24 Texas Longhorns appear for that gauntlet after three losses in the Astros Foundation Classic over the weekend and a 9-2 demolition by the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies.

The four-game losing streak is the longest for the Longhorns since the disastrous 2019 season, the low point of the David Pierce era on the Forty Acres, thanks to the Texas A&M bullpen dominating over the final six innings, in stark contrast to the Texas bullpen, which continues to reel in the wake of the meltdown at Minute Maid Park.

In a recurring trend for the Longhorns, Pierce’s team faced an early deficit as right-hander Tanner Witt hit the second batter of the game and then gave up a home run to star right fielder Braden Montgomery, the switch-hitting, two-way Stanford transfer who represents the type of player Texas has proven incapable of landing from the portal under Pierce and his ever-changing coaching staff.

Neither team scored again until a sacrifice fly by Texas first baseman Jack O’Dowd in the bottom of the fourth inning. Texas A&M responded with a run of its own in the top of the fifth thanks to a walk and two singles before blowing the game open in the seventh with four runs.

Right-hander Max Grubbs had made it through 1.2 innings of solid relief work, departing in favor of left-hander David Shaw with one on and one out to force Montgomery to bat from the right side. Shaw, a reclamation project from Rice who arrived at Texas with command issues and questionable velocity, walked Mongtomery before everything fell apart for the Longhorns.

On a reasonably routine fly ball into the left-center gap, Texas left fielder Porter Brown gave up an unearned run when the ball hit his glove and then the artificial turf at the Disch. A sac fly scored another unearned run before Shaw was unable to get out of the inning, allowing a two-run home run to Jackson Appel, the Penn transfer among the two teams actually capable of contributing.

With the bases loaded and one out in the top of the eighth, the Longhorns defense made another big mistake as right fielder Max Belyeu committed a two-run error.

Texas A&M was in such a favorable position entering the top of the seventh because left-hander Evan Aschenbeck, a junior-college transfer, was capable of commanding the strike zone over 3.2 innings, at one point throwing 17 consecutive strikes and ultimately pouring 37 of his 51 pitches into the strike zone.

When the Aggies had to replace Aschenbeck, head coach Jim Schlossnagle turned to quality velocity, calling on former Longhorns right-hander Joshua Stewart, a player who received consideration in the 2022 MLB Draft thanks to the improvement with his fastball. Stewart struck out the only batter he faced with a fastball in the low 90s.

Then it was left-hander Shane Sdao, a sophomore whose fastball velocity has increased into the low 90s, enough to overpower all six Texas batters he faced, striking each of them out.

So while the short-term concerns for Pierce are how to find some reliable arms from the bullpen, how to coax more innings from his starter, whether the unproven position players can continue to develop, and getting more consistent contributions from older players, the long-term concerns are about his roster construction heading in the SEC and getting more talent onto campus from high school recruiter and the under-utilized transfer portal.

On Tuesday, there was a team on the field that looked like capable of competing in the SEC, and it was coached by Schlossnagle in his third season, not the head coach benefiting from a packed house at home in his seventh season.

The long-time focus on the issues facing this Longhorns program might become increasingly important and relevant with Big 12 play opening for Texas on Friday in Lubbock against No. 17 Texas Tech with the young season threatening to come off the rails.