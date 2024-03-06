Longhorns Daily News: Almost every NFL draft analyst thinks Texas alum Xavier Worthy will land in Kansas City

Yet another ESPN NFL mock draft has predicted former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy will land with the reigning Super Bowl champs the Kansas City Chiefs in round one.

This time, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay is making the Worthy-to-Chiefs call.

“The one that makes the most sense to me and kind of fits what they would try to do, Kansas City has spent so much on their defense and getting that right in the last couple of drafts and we’ve seen the results,” McShay said, per On3. “Now you’ve got [Marquez] Valdes-Scantling, he’s gone, no longer with the team. Kadarius Toney, nightmare, so we need a burner. Then Rashee Rice, we hit on that pick right? He’s a YAC guy, yards after catch, let’s get him the ball in the quick game. They need somebody to get down the field, vertical.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Say hello to Texas baseball’s worst losing streak since 2009.

To be honest with you I'm ok losing to a baseball school. Texas is going to have to level up its gameplay heading to the SEC. The competition is legit. https://t.co/Ne4bmZtmuG — WesTex (@ATXGamer2) March 3, 2024