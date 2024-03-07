Texas forward Dylan Disu is a ‘game-time decision’ against Oklahoma

After suffering a knee sprain in Monday’s loss to the Baylor Bears, Texas Longhorns senior forward Dylan Disu is a “game-time decision” for Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Moody Center, the school said Thursday.

The diagnosis remained the same since Disu went down with 11 minutes remaining in the second half of the 93-85 defeat as the Longhorns gave away a lead that reached as many as 14 points, playing only 10 minutes after entering the contest with his availability in question due to a stomach issue.

“Dylan’s been there before. To be honest with you, we didn’t even think he was going to play today,” said head coach Rodney Terry. “So give him a lot of credit for pushing through today and trying to play in a really bad situation in terms of his health today. He tried to push through it and play a little bit.”

At the time, the Texas head coach said that he believed Disu was “gonna be fine” as the medical staff planned to re-evaluate the 6’9, 225 pounder after returning to Austin, a status that didn’t change through Wednesday.

Averaging 16.1 points per game after scoring a season-low three points in a season-low 10 minutes against the Bears, Disu is the second-leading scorer for the Longhorns while shooting 51.4 from three-point range and also ranks second on the team in rebounding at 4.8 rebounds per game.

Tipoff on Saturday is at 1 p.m. Central on ESPN.