Steve Sarkisian’s new contract includes hefty buyout

Nearly two months after head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns agreed to a four-year contact extension, details continue to emerge about the specifics.

The Board of Regents agenda last month revealed that Sarkisian is now one of the highest-paid coaches in college football thanks to the extension that increases his pay from $5.8 million to $10.3 million with an increase of $100,000 every year through 2030.

But the agenda did not detail how much of Sarkisian’s new contract is guaranteed amidst comparisons to the record, fully-guaranteed extension that Jimbo Fisher signed with Texas A&M in 2021 that resulted in a buyout of more than $75 million.

Through an open records request, Inside Texas received those buyout numbers, and Sarkisian’s new contract isn’t far off from the deal that Fisher signed — under the old terms, the buyout was 70 percent of Sarkisian’s remaining contract, jumping to 85 percent under the new terms.

NEW: Steve Sarkisian's contract buyout numbers with Texas



2024 - $54.4M

2025 - $45.4M

2026 - $36.5M

2027 - $27.5M

2028 - $18.4M

2029 - $9.2M



The difference between a fully-guaranteed deal and Sarkisian’s buyout starts at about $1.5 million, but the more important distinction is that Sarkisian’s contract is four years shorter — if things go poorly for the Texas head coach over the first three seasons in the SEC, a reasonable length of time to afford Sarkisian in a worst-case scenario, a buyout of $27.5 million is around $50 million less than Texas A&M paid Fisher after going 11-11 in the two seasons following his extension.

Sarkisian’s new contract also includes language through the end of 2026 that would require Sarkisian to seek new employment if fired without cause and offset his buyout by the university “on a dollar-by-dollar basis” with his “post-termination football-related income.”

If Sarkisian decides to leave Texas on his own accord, by resigning or taking another job, that buyout starts at $10 million in 2024, then drops every year except for 2029.

And while it may not stop the comparisons to Fisher, Sarkisian is heading into a conference no longer dominated by Nick Saban’s Alabama dynasty and an aligned Texas administration is taking much less of a financial risk than Texas A&M did a little more than two years ago with a higher chance of success.