Texas sets official visits with two blue-chip California recruits

Steve Sarkisian is continuing to chip away at establishing a pipeline to the West Coast. Since arriving in Austin, Sarkisian has prioritized in recruiting elite talent from California and with the program trending upward his efforts are beginning to bear fruit in the form of reciprocated interest and commitments.

On Wednesday, two more elite talents from California announced their intentions to officially visit the Texas Longhorns this summer during the month of June. Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star wide receiver Marcus Harris and San Clemente (Calif.) four-star linebacker Matai Tagoa’i both booked their tickets for official visits for the weekend of June 21st.

Harris is rated as the top wide receiver prospect out of the state of California this cycle and hails from a talent-rich Mater Dai pipeline that Texas has been able to tap into over the past few cycles. With Texas having a great story to tell at the wide receiver position following the departures of Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, and Jordan Whittington to the NFL, the coaches are shooting their shot with the best of the best this cycle.

In the 2024 cycle, the Longhorns only took one linebacker prospect — Tyanthony Smith — so they will be looking to load in 2025. Just like at wide receiver they are setting their sights high with guys like Tagoa’i, who is the 12th-ranked linebacker nationally and 81st player overall.

It is shaping up to be a VERY busy month of June with the amount of elite names scheduling visits to Austin. Right about now you might want to start getting yourself prepared, because once visit season arrives this summer things are going to be HECTIC.

The summer is always an exciting time of the year as we start seeing players make decision and start seeing recruiting classes take shape. With Texas coming off a Big 12 title and a college football playoff berth, they will be looking to cobble together another top-five recruiting class.

