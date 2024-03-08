No. 24 Texas opens Big 12 play with critical series against No. 17 Texas Tech

Suddenly 7-5 on the season following three losses in the Astros Foundation College Classic and a disheartening 9-2 splattering by the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies in Austin on Tuesday, the No. 24 Texas Longhorns travel to Lubbock to open Big 12 play with a critical series against the No. 17 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The four-game losing streak is the worst since 2019 for head coach David Pierce’s team, which finds itself desperate for some level of consistency facing its first true road trip of the season.

“When we pitch, we don’t play defense,” said Pierce on Tuesday. “When we play defense, we’re not hitting. When we’re really [swinging] hot bats, it’s the combination of pitching and defense. We’re not playing three phases — until we play three phases, it’s going to continue. We have to be able to not only play three phases, but play the entire game.”

Perhaps the most concerning phase right now is the starting pitching. Friday starter Lebarron Johnson Jr., the preseason Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, is off to a solid start with a 2.25 ERA and 1.13 WHIP and 20 strikeouts in 16.0 innings, but Johnson only lasted 3.0 innings against LSU last week, starting a long week for the bullpen. Then Saturday starter Charlie Hurley lengthened it even further by giving up four runs on three hits in only 1.2 innings in the loss to Texas State. The Sunday starter, Cody Howard, is filling in for Tanner Witt and pitched well in relief against San Diego and then went five scoreless innings the following week. He made it through 4.2 innings in Sunday’s loss to Vanderbilt, but gave up five runs on six hits as the Commodores started the comeback from down 11-3.

Even without facing increased pressure from short starts, the lack of power arms and clearly-defined roles are problems becoming increasingly pronounced during the losing streak. Right-hander Gage Boehm has the team’s only save this season and it’s not clear who Pierce can trust late in games. Left-hander David Shaw is struggling, in particular, allowing two runs in each of his appearances over the weekend against Texas State and Vanderbilt, then falling victim to the error by Porter Brown on Tuesday. Unable to make up for the mistake in left field, Shaw gave up a two-run home run one batter later.

The .970 fielding percentage by the Longhorns is tied for 119th nationally thanks to 14 errors, but many have been costly with opponents scoring 14 earned runs on those miscues.

Right fielder Max Belyeu committed an error that tied the game in the seventh inning of the 6-5 loss to San Diego on opening weekend and another error against Texas A&M that resulted in two runs scored, although they weren’t counted as unearned.

Down 3-0 to LSU in Houston in the seventh inning, an error by first baseman Jared Thomas led directly to a three-run home run that put the game out of reach. In the 11-0 loss to Texas State, Hurley gave up two singles to start a five-run second inning, then committed an error on a pickoff attempt and threw two wild pitches that allowed a run to score and put a runner on third base as he departed. In a five-run seventh inning for Vanderbilt, second baseman Jack O’Dowd committed an error on a sacrifice bunt attempt to load the bases and the next batter hit a bases-clearing triple. The fourth unearned run of the inning gave the Commodores a 12-11 lead that help in the comeback victory.

Of the three phases, the bats are least to blame for the four consecutive losses, although 20 strikeouts against the Tigers certainly marked an inability to make contact when facing high-level pitching. And Sunday’s loss featured the Longhorns going 3-for-17 (.176) over the final five innings before failing to take advantage of six walks by the Aggies in leaving nine runners stranded on Tuesday. In the first inning, Texas had runners on first and second with one out and failed to capitalize, then went the rest of the game without stringing together enough successful at bats to ever make the Texas A&M pitchers uncomfortable, batting .206 to end the game, including striking out in the final six at bats and 12 times overall.

The Texas pitching staff faces a tremendous challenge in Lubbock against a Texas Tech team leading the nation with 163 runs, averaging 13.6 runs per game, and hitting .364 with a 1.119 OPS with seven of the eight regulars hitting over .300, led by Damian Bravo at .563. The home-run leader for the Red Raiders is former Longhorn Gavin Kash with four following a breakout sophomore season that saw the Sour Lake product bat .327 and lead the Big 12 in home runs (26), RBIs (84), and total bases (182). Kash’s 26 home runs in 2023 ranks second on the single-season list for Texas Tech.

Kash played sparingly for Texas in 2022, appearing in 16 games with four starts and batting .174 with nine strikeouts in 23 at bats. Although Kash was still a promising player at the time, Pierce’s attempt to manage the roster backfired — during the period between the NCAA transfer portal opening and the MLB Draft, the Longhorns head coach discussed the potential need to adjust Kash’s scholarship or for him to enter the portal if that wasn’t acceptable.

Kash entered the portal and quickly flashed the star power for the Red Raiders that could have been the difference between the Longhorns losing in the Palo Alto Super Regional and making the College World Series last year. In fact, had Kash produced the numbers at Texas that he did at Texas Tech in 2023, the Longhorns might have hosted a regional and a super regional. He was that good.

Discussing the situation last year, Pierce described it bluntly.

“The flip side of that is you could not worry about that, let it run run its course, get through the draft and then see what you need or what kind of scholarship money you have, what your roster looks like, what your incoming [roster] looks like,” said Pierce.

“And then if we make a decision and then the kid’s stuck, whether he’s stuck with having to get a loan or whether he’s stuck of transferring and not being eligible, I just didn’t feel like it was right to do that with any of our players. Sometimes it doesn’t work out for you, but at the end of the day, I want it to work out for players.”

The player-first approach by Pierce is influencing his decision to opt against the tactics favored by his fiery predecessor, Augie Garrido, because Pierce doesn’t believe this generation responds well to running as punishment or being screamed at, so he’s focused on the players relaxing and trusting themselves to avoid losing the clubhouse.

If that doesn’t work, the schedule does lighten considerably over the next month, affording the Longhorns ample time to improve. Based on the last four games, some real improvement across the entire team is extremely necessary.

How to watch

Probable pitching matchups

FRIDAY–Texas RHP Lebarron Johnson Jr. (1-1. 2.25) vs. TTU RHP Kyle Robinson (2-1, 3.14

SATURDAY–Texas RHP Cody Howard (2-0, 3.29) vs. TTU RHP Mac Heuer (1-0, 2.61)

SUNDAY–Texas RHP Charlie Hurley (1-0, 5.11) vs. TTU RHP Jack Washburn (1-0, 8.49)

Dates: March 8-10

Times (all times Central): 6:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2 p.m.

Location: Dan Law Field Rip Griffin Park

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: AM 1300 The Zone