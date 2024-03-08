Longhorns Daily News: Steve Sarkisian’s buyout reportedly could reach up to $54 million under head coach’s new contract

Under Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian’s new contract, it would cost a lot of money to fire the head football coach, according to a recent report at Inside Texas.
In fact, the head coach—who’s currently earning more than $10 million annually—would cost the university more than $54 million if he was fired following the 2024 NCAA season.
The buyout decreases by about $9 million each year, and down to some $9 million if the incoming fourth-year head coach is fired after the 2029 college football season.
NEW: Steve Sarkisian's contract buyout numbers with Texas— On3 (@On3sports) March 7, 2024
2024 - $54.4M
2025 - $45.4M
2026 - $36.5M
2027 - $27.5M
2028 - $18.4M
2029 - $9.2M
(via @InsideTexas) https://t.co/7bZmpih8XM pic.twitter.com/KQgEKe5knP
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Where are they now? Former Austin-area stars now playing college hoops
Austin American-Statesman: Salary figures released for new Texas assistant coaches Nansen, Baker
Austin American-Statesman: Chasing that No. 1 spot: Texas sports’ pursuit of national top rankings
Austin American-Statesman: OF Bella Dayton shines as No. 1 Texas softball looks ready for Big 12
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas football ex Quandre Diggs’ release is ownership failure
247Sports: The Insider: Sizing up the Longhorns’ secondary, winter workout updates and more
247Sports: 2024 Texas Position Inventory: Interior Defensive Line
Inside Texas: Pete Kwiatkowski’s 46 defense
Inside Texas: Big shoes to fill: Texas offensive players at the ready to replace those lost to NFL
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas forward Dylan Disu is a ‘game-time decision’ against Oklahoma
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: New DL target Stephon Shivers likes the way Texas competes
247Sports: Four-star DL Josiah Sharma planning a number of SEC visits, has Big Ten official locked in
247Sports: Four-star QB KJ Lacey recruiting for Texas
247Sports: Elite linebacker Matai Tagoa’i locks in Texas official visit
247Sports: Where Texas commits, targets sit in latest Top247
247Sports: New Top247 quarterback Keelon Russell seeing increased attention despite SMU commitment
247Sports: Examining the fit for nation’s top athlete Michael Terry III
Inside Texas: Elite 2025 and 2026 prospects set dates for Texas visits
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Frogs O’ War: Men’s Basketball: TCU faces West Virginia in last road game of regular season
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Hilton magic strikes as Iowa State comes back against BYU
Black & Gold Banneret: Men’s basketball loses final home game of the season to No. 1 Houston
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: The Bills paid the price for going all-in and still failing
SB Nation: How Washington State became college basketball’s best underdog story
SB Nation: 70% of Chiefs-Dolphins fans who got frostbite at playoff game now facing amputation
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- The Big 12 Tournament begins this weekend for Texas women’s basketball.
pure joy for our @big12conference POTY #HookEm | @MaddiewitdaB_ pic.twitter.com/tpimc9Lrg9— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) March 6, 2024
- Big 12 play opens this weekend for Texas softball with a triple header versus Houston.
Space City #HookEm | @TexasLonghorns pic.twitter.com/h3NxUTkSJv— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) March 7, 2024
Loading comments...