Longhorns Daily News: Steve Sarkisian’s buyout reportedly could reach up to $54 million under head coach’s new contract

Under Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian’s new contract, it would cost a lot of money to fire the head football coach, according to a recent report at Inside Texas.

In fact, the head coach—who’s currently earning more than $10 million annually—would cost the university more than $54 million if he was fired following the 2024 NCAA season.

The buyout decreases by about $9 million each year, and down to some $9 million if the incoming fourth-year head coach is fired after the 2029 college football season.

NEW: Steve Sarkisian's contract buyout numbers with Texas



2024 - $54.4M

2025 - $45.4M

2026 - $36.5M

2027 - $27.5M

2028 - $18.4M

2029 - $9.2M



(via @InsideTexas) https://t.co/7bZmpih8XM pic.twitter.com/KQgEKe5knP — On3 (@On3sports) March 7, 2024

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Where are they now? Former Austin-area stars now playing college hoops

Austin American-Statesman: Salary figures released for new Texas assistant coaches Nansen, Baker

Austin American-Statesman: Chasing that No. 1 spot: Texas sports’ pursuit of national top rankings

Austin American-Statesman: OF Bella Dayton shines as No. 1 Texas softball looks ready for Big 12

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas football ex Quandre Diggs’ release is ownership failure

247Sports: The Insider: Sizing up the Longhorns’ secondary, winter workout updates and more

247Sports: 2024 Texas Position Inventory: Interior Defensive Line

Inside Texas: Pete Kwiatkowski’s 46 defense

Inside Texas: Big shoes to fill: Texas offensive players at the ready to replace those lost to NFL

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas forward Dylan Disu is a ‘game-time decision’ against Oklahoma

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: New DL target Stephon Shivers likes the way Texas competes

247Sports: Four-star DL Josiah Sharma planning a number of SEC visits, has Big Ten official locked in

247Sports: Four-star QB KJ Lacey recruiting for Texas

247Sports: Elite linebacker Matai Tagoa’i locks in Texas official visit

247Sports: Where Texas commits, targets sit in latest Top247

247Sports: New Top247 quarterback Keelon Russell seeing increased attention despite SMU commitment

247Sports: Examining the fit for nation’s top athlete Michael Terry III

Inside Texas: Elite 2025 and 2026 prospects set dates for Texas visits

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Frogs O’ War: Men’s Basketball: TCU faces West Virginia in last road game of regular season

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Hilton magic strikes as Iowa State comes back against BYU

Black & Gold Banneret: Men’s basketball loses final home game of the season to No. 1 Houston

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The Bills paid the price for going all-in and still failing

SB Nation: How Washington State became college basketball’s best underdog story

SB Nation: 70% of Chiefs-Dolphins fans who got frostbite at playoff game now facing amputation

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

The Big 12 Tournament begins this weekend for Texas women’s basketball.