Longhorns Daily News: Jaylan Ford on 2024 Texas: ‘I think them boys ready’ for the SEC

As former Texas Longhorns and other NFL Draft hopefuls bear the bulk of sports media’s attention this time of year, standouts like Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford have had a chance to hype up the program as it heads into the 2024 college football season, and with the SEC.

“Man, everybody’s like, ‘Big boy ball,’ but I think them boys are ready,” Ford told reporters, according to USA Today. “The way we train, I don’t think it will change the way, that mindset that Sark has been able to instill in those guys, including me, has been a game-changer. We’ve really been able to turn that program around. I think it’s only up from here. We’re only given confidence to the guys that are coming under us.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: ‘That Texas shortstop is so smooth’: Jalin Flores stands out for Texas

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Big Ten, SEC desiring more slices of the CFP pie

Austin American-Statesman: Matthew McConaughey yet again proved his love for Texas. Here’s how

247Sports: The Insider: Sizing up the Longhorns’ secondary, winter workout updates and more

247Sports: Texas dealing with injuries to forwards Dylan Disu and Brock Cunningham entering Saturday’s game vs Oklahoma

Inside Texas: Texas team news discusses standout transfers and the jolt the NFL Combine gave the team

Inside Texas: An early 2024 preview of opponents’ QBs: Part I

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

No. 24 Texas opens Big 12 play with critical series against No. 17 Texas Tech

Steve Sarkisian’s new contract includes hefty buyout

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Friday Four: New Crystal Ball picks in favor of Texas

247Sports: No. 1 2026 WR Chris Henry Jr. getting adjusted on West Coast

247Sports: Prosper three-star IOL Connor Carty dives into recruitment, relationships with Texas and Jake Majors

247Sports: Four-star DL Josiah Sharma planning a number of SEC visits, has Big Ten official locked in

247Sports: Four-star QB KJ Lacey recruiting for Texas

247Sports: New DL target Stephon Shivers likes the way Texas competes

Inside Texas: More priority 2025 and 2026 prospects schedule visits to Texas

Inside Texas: Many top Texas targets will be at the Under Armour Next camp series this Sunday in Dallas

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: 2024 NCAA Tournament bracketology: Baylor projected as a 3 seed; TCU, A&M on the bubble

Rock Chalk Talk: KU Hoops Preview: Houston

Black & Gold Banneret: Knight Cap: Baseball takes down No. 4 Florida

Vanquish The Foe: BYU basketball to honor three players on senior night

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Russell Wilson mystery team revealed during Steelers vs. Raiders free agency decision

SB Nation: How NFL Draft Combine winners look at film

SB Nation: Anthony Edwards’ game-saving block is the NBA play of the year

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

It’s Big 12 Tournament weekend for Texas women’s basketball.