Longhorns Daily News: Jaylan Ford on 2024 Texas: ‘I think them boys ready’ for the SEC

Plus: Texas softball begins Big 12 play tonight

By Xander Peters
Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

As former Texas Longhorns and other NFL Draft hopefuls bear the bulk of sports media’s attention this time of year, standouts like Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford have had a chance to hype up the program as it heads into the 2024 college football season, and with the SEC.

“Man, everybody’s like, ‘Big boy ball,’ but I think them boys are ready,” Ford told reporters, according to USA Today. “The way we train, I don’t think it will change the way, that mindset that Sark has been able to instill in those guys, including me, has been a game-changer. We’ve really been able to turn that program around. I think it’s only up from here. We’re only given confidence to the guys that are coming under us.”

  Texas softball begins its Big 12 play today in the first of a triple header versus Houston.

