Longhorns Daily News: Jaylan Ford on 2024 Texas: ‘I think them boys ready’ for the SEC

As former Texas Longhorns and other NFL Draft hopefuls bear the bulk of sports media’s attention this time of year, standouts like Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford have had a chance to hype up the program as it heads into the 2024 college football season, and with the SEC.
“Man, everybody’s like, ‘Big boy ball,’ but I think them boys are ready,” Ford told reporters, according to USA Today. “The way we train, I don’t think it will change the way, that mindset that Sark has been able to instill in those guys, including me, has been a game-changer. We’ve really been able to turn that program around. I think it’s only up from here. We’re only given confidence to the guys that are coming under us.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
No. 24 Texas opens Big 12 play with critical series against No. 17 Texas Tech
Steve Sarkisian’s new contract includes hefty buyout
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- It’s Big 12 Tournament weekend for Texas women’s basketball.
morning work #HookEm pic.twitter.com/rtf7jaBlvi— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) March 8, 2024
- Texas softball begins its Big 12 play today in the first of a triple header versus Houston.
3⃣-2⃣-1⃣ ... https://t.co/00jeUmZ64r#HookEm | @vvictoriahunter pic.twitter.com/oboNHONmgg— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) March 8, 2024
