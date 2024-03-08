Texas closes regular season with home rivalry game against Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns look to finish the regular season at .500 in conference play on Saturday with a Red River rivalry matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Moody Center.

With an average seeding of 8.21 and appearing in all 90 brackets tracked by BracketMatrix.com, the Longhorns are solidly in the NCAA Tournament field with BartTorvik.com putting the team’s odds at 100 percent based on similar resumes. But how strong Texas finishes on Saturday and in the Big 12 Tournament next week does matter — moving up to a No. 7 seed would ensure a possible second-round matchup against a No. 2 seed instead of a No. 1 seed, increasing the odds of advancing to the Sweet 16 with an upset.

Coming out of Monday’s 93-85 loss to Baylor, some health concerns loom large for the Longhorns since senior forward Dylan Disu is a game-time decision against the Sooners and senior forward Brock Cunningham is nursing a right wrist injury also sustained in the defeat.

“We’ve been cautiously optimistic about the progress that Disu has made over the last couple of days,” said Terry during a Zoom call on Friday.

Cunningham has also made progress, according to Terry, shooting and receiving passes in practice.

“Think he’s in a better place as well,” said Terry.

When Texas faced Oklahoma in Norman on Jan. 23, the Sooners were 15-3 and ranked No. 11 in the AP Top 25, but an 8-9 record in Big 12 play has dropped them out of the rankings and slowed the early momentum of head coach Porter Moser’s team. OU does have three road wins in conference play against Cincinnati, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State, in addition to boasting the nation’s No. 27 defense in adjusted efficiency with the help of holding opponents to 29.2-percent shooting from three-point range, fifth nationally.

In the previous matchup, the defense didn’t show up for the Sooners as the Longhorns shot 50.0 percent from the field, 44.4 percent from beyond the arc, and out-rebounded Oklahoma 40-24 in the 75-60 win as Texas out-scored the home team by 16 points in the second half. Senior guard Max Abmas led the way for the Horns with 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting while Disu added 19 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. Sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell had a game-high 13 rebounds. For the Sooners, leading scorer Javian McCollum struggled in a 3-of-13 shooting performance and Oklahoma shot just 21.1 percent from three-point range.

Texas enters Saturday’s matchup with a six-game winning streak against Oklahoma and wins in seven of the last eight games. BartTorvik.com gives the Longhorns a 72-percent win probability with a projected score of 75-69.

A pre-game ceremony will honor four seniors — Abmas, Cunningham, Disu, and guard IT Horton.

How to watch

TV: ESPN

Time: 1 p.m. Central

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every Texas game statewide. Check TexasSports.com for affiliates.