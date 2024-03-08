Texas releases spring football roster

With spring practice for the Texas Longhorns set to begin on March 19, running for a little more than a month until the Orange-White game on April 20, the school released an updated roster on Friday.
Some notes on the 2024 spring roster:
- Sophomore linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is now listed at 243 pounds, up nine from last year.
- After wearing No. 11 last year, redshirt freshman wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. is taking over No. 0 on offense from departed tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders.
- Sophomore wide receiver Johntay Cook is taking over No. 1 on offense from departed wide receiver Xavier Worthy and is listed as eight pounds heavier at 194 pounds.
- Junior Houston transfer wide receiver Matthew Golden will wear No. 2 and is listed at 6’0, 195 pounds.
- Redshirt junior quarterback Quinn Ewers is listed at 205 pounds, up 10 pounds from last season.
- Junior nickel back Austin Jordan is listed at 206 pounds, up eight pounds from 2023.
- Sophomore cornerback Malik Muhammad is listed at 191 pounds, up 10 pounds from last season.
- Early enrollee wide receiver Ryan Wingo will wear No. 5 and is listed at 6’2, 208 pounds.
- Early enrollee defensive back Kobe Black will wear No. 6 and is listed at 6’2, 204 pounds.
- Early enrollee running back Christian Clark will also wear No. 6 and is listed at 6’0, 210 pounds.
- As indicated by senior nickel back Jahdae Barron’s video announcing his return, he’ll wear No. 7 instead of No. 23 in honor of Longhorn legend Michael Huff, currently the Assistant Director of Player Development.
- Junior Alabama transfer wide receiver Isaiah Bond will wear No. 7 on offense and is listed at 5’11, 180 pounds.
- Junior cornerback Terrance Brooks is listed at 209 pounds, up nine pounds from last season.
- Junior Alabama transfer tight end Amari Niblack will wear No. 8 and is listed at 6’4, 231 pounds.
- Early enrollee running back Jerrick Gibson will wear No. 9 and is listed at 5’11, 211 pounds.
- Early enrollee edge Colin Simmons will wear No. 11 and is listed at 6’3, 234 pounds.
- Early enrollee wide receiver Parker Livingstone will wear No. 13 and is listed at 6’4, 191 pounds.
- Senior Clemson transfer defensive back Andrew Mukuba will wear No. 13 and is listed at 6’0, 186 pounds.
- Senior Alabama transfer linebacker Kendrick Blackshire will wear No. 14 and is listed at 6’2, 261 pounds, up 28 pounds from his listed weight with the Crimson Tide last year.
- Early enrollee wide receiver Aaron Butler will wear No. 14 on offense and is listed at 6’0, 168 pounds.
- Redshirt freshman linebacker S’Maje Burrell is listed at 232 pounds, up 13 pounds from last season.
- Early enrollee quarterback Trey Owens will wear No. 15 and is listed at 6’5, 236 pounds.
- Redshirt freshman quarterback Arch Manning is listed at 220 pounds, up eight pounds from last season.
- Junior running back Savion Red is listed at 240 pounds, up 26 pounds from last season.
- Junior edge J’Mond Tapp is listed at 255 pounds, down 11 pounds from last season.
- Sophomore linebacker Liona Lefau is listed at 218 pounds, down nine pounds from last season.
- Redshirt freshman wide receiver Ryan Niblett is listed at 202 pounds, up 19 pounds from last season.
- Early enrollee edge Zina Umeozulu will wear No. 19 and is listed at 6’5, 255 pounds.
- Early enrollee safety Xavier Filsaime will wear No. 20 and is listed at 6’1, 190 pounds.
- Junior running back Jaydon Blue is listed at 198 pounds, up seven pounds from last season.
- Early enrollee defensive Jordon Johnson-Rubell will wear No. 23 and is listed at 5’10, 193 pounds.
- Redshirt freshman cornerback Warren Roberson is listed at 184 pounds, down nine pounds from last season.
- Sophomore defensive back Jelani McDonald is listed at 211 pounds, up 13 pounds from last season.
- Early enrollee linebacker Ty’Anthony Smith will wear No. 26 and is listed at 6’1, 197 pounds.
- Sophomore running back Tre Wisner is listed at 195 pounds, up 10 pounds from last season.
- Early enrollee cornerback Wardell Mack will wear No. 27 and is listed at 6’0, 183 pounds.
- Redshirt freshman edge Billy Walton is listed at 229 pounds, up four pounds from last season.
- Junior UTSA transfer edge Trey Moore will wear No. 31 and is listed at 6’3, 242 pounds, up seven pounds from his listed weight with the Roadrunners.
- Super senior linebacker David Gbenda is listed at 241 pounds, up 16 pounds from last season.
- Senior linebacker Mo Blackwell Jr. is listed at 219 pounds, up 11 pounds from last season.
- Senior defensive tackle Vernon Broughton is listed at 307 pounds, up 16 pounds from last season.
- Redshirt freshman edge Tausili Akana is listed at 215 pounds, up six pounds from last season.
- Early enrollee center Daniel Cruz will wear No. 51 and is listed at 6’3, 307 pounds.
- Junior guard DJ Campbell is listed at 6’3, 332 pounds, down 11 pounds from last season.
- Junior tackle Cam Williams is listed at 360 pounds, down nine pounds from last season.
- Junior guard Max Merril is now wearing No. 66 after wearing No. 73.
- Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Peyton Kirkland is now listed at 366 pounds, up 16 pounds from last season.
- Sophomore guard Neto Umeozulu is listed at 334 pounds, up 23 pounds from last season.
- Early enrollee offensive tackle Brandon Baker will wear No. 74 and is listed at 6’4, 297 pounds.
- Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Trevor Goosby is listed at 313 pounds, up 28 pounds from last season.
- Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Jaydon Chatman is listed at 294 pounds, down 14 pounds from last season.
- Redshirt freshman guard Connor Stroh is listed at 372 pounds, up eight pounds from last season.
- Early enrollee wide receiver Freddie Dubose Jr. will wear No. 80 and is listed at 6’1, 174 pounds.
- Senior tight end Juan Davis is listed at 230 pounds, up 11 pounds from last season.
- Redshirt freshman tight end Spencer Shannon is listed at 251 pounds, up 10 pounds from last season.
- Early enrollee tight end Jordan Washington will wear No. 84 and is listed at 6’4, 240 pounds.
- Redshirt freshman nose tackle Sydir Mitchell is now wearing No. 90 and is listed at 372 pounds, up 37 pounds from last season.
- Redshirt freshman edge Colton Vasek is listed at 256 pounds, up 14 pounds from last season.
- Sophomore defensive tackle Jaray Bledsoe is listed at 293 pounds, up 19 pounds from last season.
- Sophomore defensive tackle Zach Swanson is listed at 282 pounds, up 12 pounds from last season.
- Early enrollee defensive tackle Alex January will wear No. 97 and is listed at 6’5, 324 pounds.
- Senior Arizona transfer defensive tackle Tia Savea will wear No. 98 and is listed at 6’4, 293 pounds.
