Reacts Results: Texas fans tab Houston as the ‘scariest’ Big 12 team

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

As we enter the final weekend of conference play, this week’s survey asked which Big 12 school was the “scariest” along with their early pick for the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 1 Houston Cougars were a common answer for both questions.

I’ll go ahead and assume the 8% voted for “other” means the Texas Longhorns who close out the season against Oklahoma on Senior Night.

The latest Bracket Matrix has Texas holding steady as an 8-seed but can improve on that with a win on Saturday and a deep run at next week’s Big 12 Conference Tournament.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.