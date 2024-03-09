No. 24 Texas bludgeons No. 17 Texas Tech in 22-8 win

Whatever frustrations the No. 24 Texas Longhorns felt in the midst of the program’s longest losing streak in five seasons were taken out on the No. 17 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Friday at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park in Lubbock in a 22-8 victory.

Among the 20 hits by the Longhorns were five double and four home runs, two of which came with the bases loaded. Texas took control of the game early with four runs in the first inning and then scoring seven runs in the fourth inning, five runs in the fifth inning, two runs in the sixth inning, and four runs in the ninth inning. Texas Tech’s Friday starter, Kyle Robinson, was tagged for 11 runs on 11 hits in 3.2 innings.

Taking the starring role for Texas was center fielder Will Gasparino, who capped an impressive performance with a ninth-inning grand slam, his first collegiate home run. Gasparino finished 5-for-6 with two doubles, four runs, and four RBI.

HAVE A NIGHT, BIG WILL!



Might as well make it a grand slam.

Third baseman Peyton Powell went 4-for-5 with three runs and two RBI while three other Longhorns had multi-hit games, including designated hitter Rylan Galvan, who hit a grand slam in the fifth inning.

OHHH BARRACUDA.

Right fielder Max Belyeu and left fielder Porter Brown also hit home runs on the cold and windy evening on the South Plains.

BELYEU BOMB!

It wasn’t a completely clean performance by Texas, though — the Horns committed three errors, including two by right-hander Lebarron Johnson Jr., who walked six and needed 110 pitchers to make it through 4.1 innings, allowing five runs, four earned.

Unlike last weekend in the Astros Foundation College Classic, the bullpen didn’t have to extend itself early, as left-hander Ace Whitehead went the final 4.2 innings, the longest outing of his career, striking out seven and allowing three runs on five hits with two walks.

Texas goes for the series win on Saturday at 2 p.m. Central on ESPN+.