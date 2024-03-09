Tyrese Hunter explodes in second half to key 94-80 Texas victory over Oklahoma

AUSTIN, Texas — An 8-0 run to open the second half as part of a surge that included 13 points from junior guard Tyrese Hunter blew open a five-point game at halftime as the Texas Longhorns finished Big 12 regular season with a .500 record in conference play thanks to a 94-80 win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday at the Moody Center.

Texas shot 73.1 percent in the second half and led by as many as 21 points before Oklahoma attempted a futile comeback.

Hunter finished with a game-high and career-high 30 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and 9-of-9 shooting from the free-throw line with seven assists. Senior forward Dylan Disu scored 16 points despite battling foul trouble and sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell added 14 points off the bench.

All four seniors started on Senior Day for Texas, including forward Brock Cunningham in place of Mitchell despite playing through a broken thumb sustained against Baylor and Disu following his left knee sprain in Waco. The start for Cunningham marked his 144th career game, tying AJ Abrams for the school record.

Disu got off to an active start, picking up a deflection on the first possession after hedging and recovering on a ball screen, scoring on a put back offensively, then drawing a charge on the other end. The broken thumb didn’t impact Cunningham on his first shot attempt, either, a three that provided the difference as the Longhorns took a 7-4 lead into the first media timeout.

A corner three from Disu extended the lead as Oklahoma started cold from the field, missing six straight field-goal attempts and going 4:33 without scoring before a runner late in the shot clock broke the drought at the 13:07 mark. Texas responded with a jumper by junior guard Tyrese Hunter and a layup by Abmas for a 14-8 lead and then extended the lead to 18-10 on a driving layup by Disu and a fast-break slam by Mitchell assisted by Hunter after a steal that forced a timeout by Porter Moser with 9:18 remaining in the first half.

Mitchell found Weaver cutting for a slam, but the dunk came between consecutive threes by Oklahoma after missing eight straight to start the game, cutting the deficit to four points before senior forward Kadin Shedrick was called for a moving screen to send the game into the under-eight timeout.

The Texas defense lost its focus in giving up two straight layups to Oklahoma as two straight threes from the Longhorns missed badly, causing Rodney Terry to call timeout with the game tied at 20-20.

Getting the ball to Disu settled the offense down, producing consecutive trips to the free-throw line, although Oklahoma was able to hit two more threes, the second of which also drew a foul on Mitchell. Back at work on the other end, Disu earned two more free throws, making both, and Hunter got out on the break for a layup following a defensive rebound. Then a steal by Cunningham led to a cutting layup by Weaver to extend the lead to 33-26 and bring the Moody Center crowd to its feet prior to the under-four timeout.

Free throws by the Sooners stopped the momentum, but only temporarily as Shedrick hit a left-handed hook shot and then drew a foul battling for post position, making both. On a wild scramble for a loose ball, Weaver came out of it and made a layup through contact, converting the three-point play with less than a minute left in the half. Oklahoma responded, however, hitting a three to cut the deficit to 40-35 at halftime.

The Longhorns opened the second half by running high-low action to get a layup for Disu after securing a switch on the pick-and-roll, then Abmas got out in transition for a wrong-footed layup. When Hunter hit two free throws and rattled home a jumper after an offensive rebound, Moser had to call an early timeout with the Texas lead up to 13 points, the largest of the game to that point.

In a break for the Sooners, Disu was called for an offensive foul at the 17:26 mark, sending him to the bench with his third personal, but that ended up not mattering — Shedrick made a basket after entering the game and Hunter continued to make a difference, rolling in a shot in the paint through contact and finishing the three-point play at the line.

After the under-16 timeout, Hunter stayed hot, getting a switch on a pick-and-roll and shaking the Oklahoma big with a crossover into step-back three. Following two free throws by Mitchell, Hunter hit another three for a 19-point lead and another desperate timeout by Moser that didn’t make much difference defensively as Hunter created a dunk for Shedrick and Mitchell banked in a shot on a nice one-on-one move before sending home a slam working down the baseline to negate a 5-of-6 shooting stretch by the Sooners.

Trying to speed the game up with full-court pressure, Oklahoma got as close as 11 points with an 11-2 run, but Hunter hit Mitchell for an alley-oop slam and then made another three off the bounce to stem the momentum by the Sooners. A three by Abmas, a fast-break layup, and a fast-break dunk by Hunter extended the lead back to 19 points as Moser used his final timeout and the Longhorns avoided a dramatic finish.

A number of scenarios could push Texas into the No. 7 seed in the Big 12 Tournament pending the outcome of Saturday’s games to avoid a rematch with Oklahoma in the first round. Here’s the most simple scenario — if TCU beats UCF at home, a 76-percent probability, according to BartTorvik.com, the Longhorns get the No. 8 seed and play the Sooners again in Kansas City.