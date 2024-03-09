Bats go quiet as No. 24 Texas falls to No. 17 Texas Tech, 7-2

The opening Big 12 series for the No. 24 Texas Longhorns and No. 17 Texas Tech Red Raiders will depend on the winner of Sunday’s game after the Red Raiders beat the Longhorns 7-2 at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park behind 13 hits and a strong starting performance by freshman right-hander Mac Heuer.

A 6’5, 265-pounder from Georgia ranked as the No. 59 player nationally in the 2023 recruiting class, according to Perfect Game, Heuer’s power arm helped him pitch 6.0 strong innings with eight strikeouts, allowing two runs on three hits with one walk. Texas did manage to connect on two home runs against Heuer, by right fielder Max Belyeu and left fielder Porter Brown, but both were solo shots. Against two Red Raiders relievers, the Longhorns only managed two combined hits in three innings.

The top of the lineup for Texas, normally the team’s catalysts, struggled on Saturday — the first three hitters combined to go 1-for-12 with seven strikeouts, including four by first baseman Jared Thomas, who also struck out twice on Friday. Thomas also stranded three runners while third baseman Peyton Powell stranded two.

The Longhorns fell behind when right-hander Cody Howard gave up three runs in the bottom of the second, all with two outs. After a one-out walk, Howard allowed a double, and although he was able to retire the next batter, a single and another double put the Red Raiders ahead 3-1.

Howard departed after allowing a two-run home run in the fourth inning in favor of left-hander Luke Harrison, who wasn’t able to record an out, loading the bases on a single and two walks with a wild pitch thrown in for good measure. Right-hander Max Grubbs escaped the jam, battling back from a 3-1 to notch a strikeout and taking advantage of some favorable luck when a hard line drive to deep left field was caught by Brown to end the inning.

The clutch pitching by Grubbs didn’t matter, though, as the Longhorns couldn’t string hits together or take advantage of three errors by the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech added two more runs, both unearned, in the seventh inning thanks to an error by Texas shortstop Jalin Flores.

First pitch for the series finale is at 2 p.m. Central on ESPN+.