Texas to face Kansas State to open Big 12 Tournament

Thanks to upset wins by the Kansas State Wildcats over the No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones and the UCF Knights over the TCU Horned Frogs, the Texas Longhorns earned the No. 7 seed in the Big 12 Tournament by beating the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday at the Moody Center.

Texas will face No. 10 seed Kansas State on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Central on ESPN+ with the winner moving on to the quarterfinals on Thursday to play No. 2 seed Iowa State.

Playing an unbalanced schedule because of the expansion to 14 teams this year, the Longhorns and Wildcats met only once — a 62-56 win by Texas in Austin last month, an ugly affair that saw senior forward Dylan Disu score 20 points on 10-of-11 shooting from the free-throw line to lead the home team, which shot 36.2 percent from the field and 15.8 percent from three-point range as no other players scored in double digits for the Horns. Aided by Disu’s ability to get to the free-throw line, Texas posted a plus-six advantage from the charity stripe, enough to make up the final margin.

Since then, Kansas State has posted a 3-2 record with home wins over BYU and West Virginia and road losses to Cincinnati and Kansas before Saturday’s home upset over Iowa State in Manhattan, 65-58, as guard Cam Carter and forward Arthur Kaluma combined to score 44 points for the Wildcats. In a poor offensive performance by Iowa State, the Cyclones notched only seven assists on 21 made field goals and turned the ball over 14 times.

After failing to win the Big 12 Tournament in its first 23 seasons, including six losses in the title game, Texas has won two of the last three in Kansas City.